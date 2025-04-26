Tom Wilson, Josh Anderson fight in team benches as mayhem breaks out during Caps-Habs [WATCH]

Pandemonium broke loose on Friday night in Game 3 between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals. The Capitals’ Tom Wilson and the Canadiens’ Josh Anderson headlined quite the spectacle as both players went at each other inside the Capitals’ bench.

The mayhem led to a bench-clearing brawl as every player hit the ice, looking for someone to battle.

Here’s a look at the outrageous action:

The madness took place during the second period as the Canadiens clung to a 3-2 lead. The brawl led to Tom Wilson and Josh Anderson getting game misconducts, with Wilson getting an additional minor penalty for roughing.

Habs defenseman Arber Xhekaj and Capitals’ forward Lars Ellers were also assessed penalties for roughing.

There is no word at the moment, regarding any potential suspensions or supplementary discipline for the incident.

