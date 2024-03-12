"Lost respect for him": Matt Rempe waving goodbye before ejection sparks comment from Devils' Kurtis MacDermid

New Jersey Devils defenseman Kurtis MacDermid didn't hold back his thoughts after another dangerous hit by New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe, which resulted in Rempe's ejection from the game on Monday. As Rempe was escorted off the ice, he seemingly waved goodbye to MacDermid, sparking further controversy in an already heated match.

Speaking about Rempe's actions, MacDermid didn't mince his words, criticizing the young player for his behavior. MacDermid emphasized Rempe's status as a newcomer to the league, suggesting that such actions are unacceptable, especially for someone in their first year.

“He’s a young kid in this league. He has a lot to learn still. You don't do things like that when you're in your first year in league. I lost quite a bit of respect for him tonight," MacDermid said.

MacDermid expressed his disappointment in Matt Rempe's lack of accountability following his hit on another Devils player in the previous game. MacDermid believed that after such a hit, it was only natural for Rempe to answer for his actions, rather than committing another dangerous hit that led to his ejection from the game.

“After a hit like that, it goes without saying you should answer the bell and be a man about it. Then he throws another hit that gets him kicked out.”

MacDermid reiterated his loss of respect for Rempe, emphasizing that there is a right and wrong way to conduct oneself on the ice.

"There's a right way to go about things and a wrong way. I lost a lot of respect for him tonight."

Matt Rempe could be facing game suspension after another dangerous hit, this time on Jonas Siegenthaler

The incident in question occurred late in the second period when Rempe delivered a high hit to Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, resulting in an apparent injury. Siegenthaler was forced to leave the game, further escalating tensions between the two teams.

MacDermid received a misconduct penalty after attempting to confront Rempe on the ice. This marks the second time Rempe has been ejected from a game against the Devils for a dangerous hit, with the last maybe worse of a hit to Nathan Bastian.

Despite the controversy surrounding Matt Rempe's actions, the rookie has quickly gained a reputation for his aggressive style of play, earning praise from Rangers fans for his fearless approach to the game. With 54 penalty minutes in just 10 career games, Rempe's presence on the ice continues to draw attention, both for his skill and his willingness to play on the edge.