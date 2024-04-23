"Lot more physical" - Brad Marchand makes Maple Leafs admission following Game 2 loss

In the aftermath of Game 2, Brad Marchand, a pivotal player for the Boston Bruins, openly acknowledged their opponent's strengths, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Marchand and the Bruins are assessing their strategies moving forward in the series after the Maple Leafs triumphed 3-2 in the game.

"They're playing a really good, playoff-type game right now," Marchand said (via Boston Bruins on X). "You knew they would. They're built different than in the past years. They're playing a lot more physical, very committed to forechecking, playing very tight defensively."

Marchand expressed admiration for the Maple Leafs' performance.

"So, you've got to give them credit," Marchand said. "They're one of the top teams for a reason."

Marchand rarely accepts the challenges posed by their rivals, but this time, he has openly accepted the difficulties arising due to the Maple Leafs' newfound confidence and offense. Commenting on their solid defensive structure, Marchand said:

"And then when you add their offensive ability on top of that, they're a tough team to play right now."

Brad Marchand's Bruins lost 3-2 to the Leafs

Auston Matthews scored the winning goal for Toronto with a pass from Max Domi to tie the series 1-1 on Monday night.

“It’s happening so fast, you don’t really have time to think,” Matthews said. "It’s honestly just instincts, and trying to make the right play."

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe praised the exceptional connection between Domi and Matthews, acknowledging their play in the Maple Leafs' comeback victory against Boston.

“Great pass to find Auston in the manner that he did," Keefe said. "That's big-time stuff the way those guys connected.”

Matthews contributed a goal and two assists. Domi opened the score for Toronto and ended an eight-game losing streak against the Bruins.

With the series now tied at one game apiece, the Maple Leafs have gained home-ice advantage heading into Games 3 and 4.