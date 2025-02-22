Edmonton Oilers players Darnell Nurse and Stuart Skinner shared stories from their midseason vacation. The players gave one-line responses when asked how they spent the 4 Nations Face-Off break on their way to practice. The video was shared on the Oilers’ official YouTube channel on Wednesday.

“Ate lots of food in Hawaii,” Nurse said.

“Taking care of a toddler and a 3-week-old,” Skinner said.

Other players like Adam Henrique, Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Brett Kulak also shared their experiences.

“A lot of golf,” Kasperi Kapanen said.

“I went to Florida for a few days,” Jeff Skinner said.

It wasn’t just the players. The coaching staff too were asked about their vacation.

“I just chilled, went to Cabo. It was great,” development coach Paul Coffey said.

“Swan River, Manitoba. Minus 33. My best break yet,” assistant coach Glen Gulutzan said.

The Oilers are set to play back-to-back games when the NHL season resumes on Saturday. They take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

The team will head to Tampa Bay, Florida and Carolina to complete a five-game road trip. The Oilers are currently tied in first place with the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division with 72 points, having played one game less.

The team will welcome back captain Connor McDavid, who scored the championship-winning goal in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday.

“The staff and I were at the hotel watching the game and obviously, we were very invested,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said via NHL.com. “We were very excited that Connor scored the goal, and I know there were a lot of high fives and a lot of excitement to see him score.”

Oilers’ defenseman Darnell Nurse cheers for his cousin Sarah during PWHL Takeover Tour

Darnell Nurse took his children Aiden and Chase to the Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton for the PWHL Takeover Tour game last Sunday. They watched Nurse’s cousin Sarah play for the Toronto Sceptres. The Oilers’ official Instagram account posted a picture of Darnell and his kids at the game.

“Darnell & his boys were repping his cousin Sarah & the Toronto Sceptres on Sunday at @RogersPlace for the sold-out PWHL Takeover Tour game 👊 #LetsGoOilers,” the post caption read.

Darnell wore a Sceptres jersey, while his kids wore grey T-shirts with the Sceptres logo on the front.

