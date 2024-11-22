“Love this”: Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith melts over fan-made scrapbook through Johnny’s career in Calgary

Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau’s deaths in late August left the entire hockey community grieving. Fans have since continued to pay special tributes to the memory of the beloved stars.

On Thursday, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith reacted to a fan’s story on Instagram. The fan had compiled a scrapbook with newspaper and magazine cutouts of the late NHL star throughout his time with the Calgary Flames.

The post was originally shared by the Instagram account ‘johnnyhockeyfan_13’, which consistently posts Johnny Hockey throwback content in memory of the former Flames' star. The post featured a carousel of pictures from the scrapbook.

“This beautiful Johnny fan started creating a scrap book throught Johnnys career in Calgary. So beautiful, thank you for sharing @holly.leis ❤️ this is so beautiful, and deserved to be posted,” read the caption of the post.

The fan who compiled the scrapbook, Holly Leis, shared the Instagram post on her Instagram story, thanking the fan page for sharing her scrapbook and tagging Meredith Gaudreau in the story.

“Thank you @johnnyhockeyfan_13 for sharing this for the world to see how inspiring and incredible Johnny played the game of hockey! @meredithgaudreau ❤️.”

via Instagram/@holly.leis

Meredith reposted Leis’ story on her own Instagram and added her reaction at the top. She wrote in the caption:

“❤️❤️❤️ love this.”

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

On Thursday, Johnny Gaudreau's wife and daughter Noa also spent time with his former teammate and Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski and his fiancee Odette Peters.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife admits watching his throwback interview “45 trillion times"

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith continues to honor the memory of her late husband, who died alongside his brother Matthew in a cycling accident in August. Earlier last week, Meredith shared an Instagram story featuring a throwback clip of Johnny discussing his hockey stick preferences.

In the video, originally posted by the same fan account ‘johnnyhockeyfan_13,’ Johnny explains his preference for using a smaller stick on the ice. Meredith captioned her post:

"Not a clue what any of this means but have watched it 45 million times ❤ Love you. Miss your voice 😘."

The Gaudreau family has faced immense grief since the loss of the brothers, who were struck by an allegedly drunk driver in New Jersey. Sean Higgins, the driver accused in the case, appeared in court this week where the judge extended the timeline for prosecutors to file an indictment.

He had reportedly had six beers and was driving aggressively before the crash, according to witnesses. Higgins faces charges including two counts of death by auto with a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

