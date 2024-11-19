Macklin Celebrini foiling Igor Shesterkin's goalie goal attempt elicits five-word response from Rangers netminder

On Thursday, Macklin Celebrini stopped Igor Shesterkin’s attempt at scoring a goalie goal in a game against the San Jose Sharks at Madison Square Garden. Shesterkin has tried to score a goalie goal several times in his career but hasn't succeeded. This time, Celebrini, the 18-year-old rookie and 2024 No. 1 overall pick, blocked the shot.

When asked about it on Saturday, Shesterkin joked about Celebrini being the youngest player in the NHL.

“He should be in school,” Shesterkin said.

Shesterkin, a Vezina-winning goalie, has aspired to hit a goalie goal for the last four years but has failed every time. His first attempt took place in January 2020, when he tried to score against the Detroit Red Wings. In that game, he had ample time to aim but failed to send the puck inside the Wing's net as it went wide.

Next, Shesterkin had a chance to score in a game against the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 20, 2022. He made a shot from the back of the net, straight to the other side but missed the goal by inches. He missed another attempt in January 2023, when he had a chance to score against the Florida Panthers.

Shesterkin had another opportunity in February 2024 against the Calgary Flames, but he missed the shot by a wide margin. In April in a game against the Washington Capitals, Shesterkin tried to send the puck to the empty net. However, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin caught the puck mid-air.

Despite six attempts at scoring an empty net goal, Igor Shesterkin has not had luck to successfully execute it.

Igor Shesterkin and Rangers pulled off a 3-2 win over Sharks

Despite Macklin Celebrini stopping Igor Shesterkin’s attempt, the New York Rangers won 3-2 against the San Jose Sharks. Mika Zibanejad scored his first goal in nine games, tying the game at 1-1 off a rebound. Jimmy Vesey put the Rangers ahead 2-1 with a backhand goal after following a pass to the net. Vincent Trocheck extended the lead to 3-1, scoring off a pass from Artemi Panarin.

San Jose's Timothy Liljegren opened the scoring with a deflected shot. Fabian Zetterlund made it 3-2 with a power-play goal late in the game. Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves, including a key stop late in the third. This was the Rangers' first win after giving up the first goal this season.

