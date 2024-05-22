Macklin Celebrini lauded by NBA star Draymond Green who has advice for San Jose Sharks 

Macklin Celebrini is projected to be the No. 1 pick in this year's NHL draft. This means he could be drafted by the San Jose Sharks, who won the right to draft him after winning this year's draft lottery.

Celebrini recently received some praise from NBA star Draymond Green. In a video posted on X/Twitter by BR/Open Ice, Draymond expressed his belief that the San Jose Sharks should seriously consider selecting Celebrini as the top pick in the upcoming draft.

Green said he has been following Celebrini's career for some time now, even watching his game when the 17-year-old was playing for the Boston University Terriers in college and with the Chicago Steel in the USHL during the 2022-23 season. Green added he was impressed with Celebrini's growth and dedication, especially considering his young age.

Here's what Draymond Green said of Macklin Celebrini in the video:

“I know the San Jose Sharks should be drafting Mack and he should be coming back to the Bay,” Green said in the video.

"Been an absolutely incredible experience watching him grow since the time he came here at like 11 or 12 years old,” he added. “Seeing him put the work in with his father each and every day and the focus he has for a 17-year-old is unmatched by any 17-year-old I’ve ever seen. It’s been an absolutely incredible experience watching him grow.”

Expand Tweet

Celebrini has a strong connection with the Bay Area as he had a stint with the San Jose Sharks Jr. hockey program in the 2019-20 season.

Notably, his father, Rick Celebrini, has been working with the Golden State Warriors as their director of sports medicine and performance since 2018.

Draymond Green impressed with Macklin Celebrini

NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four

In a segment on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Rick Celebrini shared that Draymond Green had been highly impressed by Macklin's presence and physicality:

"His presence and physicality. Macklin was pumping at one point, and Draymond loved it," Rick said on the podcast.

Moreover, Green and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr acknowledged Celebrini's high hockey IQ. They recognized his exceptional ability to process the game while making quick decisions on the ice.

Celebrini will likely be heading to the Bay Area with the San Jose Sharks in the upcoming draft. The 2024 NHL draft is scheduled at Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28-29.