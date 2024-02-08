NBA star Draymond Green wanted to watch NHL star prospect Macklin Celebrini play live

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie across sports, NBA star Draymond Green showed his support for hockey prospect Macklin Celebrini in a memorable gesture that has left a lasting impression on both the hockey player and fans.

Celebrini, a rising star in the hockey world and a top contender for the first overall pick at The Sphere, recently captured everyone's attention with his stellar performance for Boston University in the Beanpot tournament. Scoring twice to lead his team past rivals Boston College, Celebrini's talent was on full display, earning him accolades and admiration from fans and peers.

But it was off the ice where things became interesting. Macklin's name reached unexpected fans in the basketball realm, thanks to his father Rick Celebrini, who serves as the Golden State Warriors' director of sports medicine and performance.

Draymond Green, known for his tenacity on the court as well as his keen interest in diverse sporting events, expressed his desire to watch Macklin Celebrini play live last year. Speaking to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thought podcast, Rick Celebrini recalled the moment with fondness, saying (via Sportsnet):

"A couple of weeks before our game in Chicago, Draymond asked if Macklin would be playing when we were there," Rick said. "When I said yes, he said, 'I want to go.'"

Despite facing a disappointing outcome on the ice that night, with Macklin's Chicago Steel falling short to the Madison Capitols, the support from Green and the Warriors' contingent left a lasting impact. Rick humorously reflected on the experience, showcasing his lighthearted spirit, as he said:

"They left early. I told Macklin after the game, 'Hey, they couldn’t even sit through the game.' His comment to me was, 'Yeah, but I sat through some of their bad games in the past.'"

Draymond Green Impressed by NHL Prospect Macklin Celebrini

During Macklin Celebrini's game, Draymond Green admired his presence and physicality, as Rick Celebrini revealed in the same podcast:

"His presence and physicality. Macklin was fist-pumping at one point, and Draymond loved it."

Despite a less-than-stellar performance from Macklin Celebrini, both Green and Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr noted the youngster's high hockey IQ, recognizing his ability to process the game ahead of others.

Additionally, Rick Celebrini highlighted the influence of Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash, godfather to the Celebrini children, emphasizing the invaluable lessons they gain from observing hard work and dedication firsthand.

"Seeing the work that goes into it. The detail. The amount of work that goes into success, it’s most impactful to be able to see that first hand. That’s the biggest thing, always non-negotiable. Compete. Put in the work and compete your a** off,” Rick shared,