"Made my day seeing this": Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith melts over fused Flames-Blue Jackets 'Johnny Hockey' jersey

Since the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, in August, the hockey community has paid tributes in honor of the late NHL stars from time to time. On Thursday, Johnny’s wife, Meredith, shared a picture of a fan wearing a custom-made jersey in honor of the late NHLer on her Instagram story.

Ad

The story featured a fan standing in the arena seating area, wearing a custom split jersey made out of a Calgary Flames Gaudreau shirt and a Blue Jackets Gaudreau shirt.

“Made my day seeing this at the game tonight,” Meredith wrote in the caption.

via Instagram /@meredithgaudreau_

The red half of the jersey was red and featured half of the words for "JOHNNY HOCKEY" in yellow letters, with yellow and white sleeve stripes. The right half of the jersey was navy blue with red and yellow sleeve stripes.

Ad

Trending

Johnny’s iconic No. 13 was featured in the back of the fused jersey in the Flames and CBJ colors. His name was also written in a similar fashion.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife thanks Dylan Larkin and Red Wings organization

Earlier this month, the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets paid tribute to late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau during their Stadium Series game. Several Red Wings players, including captain Dylan Larkin, arrived wearing Gaudreau’s Team USA and NHL jerseys from different points in his career.

Ad

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, shared a post from DraftKings on her Instagram stories featuring images of the Red Wings players in Gaudreau jerseys.

“@dylanlarkin71 thank you. Blew us away ❤️❤️ John's guy 🤝 Dylan’s been to Avalon with him tooo!! Getting you a hoodie 😆,” she wrote in the caption of her story.

She also wrote a separate open letter expressing gratitude to the NHL, Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets. She mentioned how thankful she was toward the teams and the fans for honoring her husband’s memory in multiple ways during the special game.

Ad

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the NHL, Detroit Red Wings and especially the Columbus Blue Jackets for honoring John in so many ways during the Stadium Series this weekend. The management, players, wives and fans from both organizations made my family feel so loved and supported,” she wrote.

Meredith and her children, Noa and Johnny, were invited to attend the Stadium Series game, which they did. She thanked both teams for making her family feel supported and for including her children in different activities throughout the weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama