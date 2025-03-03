'Make sure you shoot the puck, I'll be watching tomorrow': Max Domi discloses Wayne Gretzky's challenging birthday wish to him for his 30th birthday

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi had a special birthday wish from a hockey legend. On his 30th birthday on Sunday, Domi revealed that Wayne Gretzky had called him the night before, challenging him to score a goal to mark the occasion.

Domi, who had been struggling offensively, hadn't scored in 27 games since Dec. 20. Gretzky's words seemed to be just what Domi needed. He responded with a bang, scoring the opening goal 2:15 into the first period of the 6-5 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

During Sunday's media availability after the game, Domi revealed:

“He said make sure you shoot the puck I’ll be watching tomorrow. A guy like that, Wayne Gretzky is the greatest player of all time, and he’s why I play hockey.

"To get a call like that, who is literally the best ever, on my birthday, was pretty special, even though it was a complete tap-in. Super grateful. He makes me so proud to be Canadian.”

Max Domi has accumulated 24 points this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with four goals and 20 assists in 52 games. Domi is signed to a four-year, $15 million contract signed with the Maple Leafs in July last year.

Max Domi and the Leafs beat Penguins in OT thriller

On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 6-5 overtime thriller at PPG Paints Arena.

Max Domi opened the scoring for the visitors at 2:15 into the first period. Just over two minutes later, Conor Timmins extended their lead.

At 10:27, Cody Glass cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Penguins before Rickard Rakell made it 2-2 at 11:29. Sidney Crosby scored on the power play at 13:51, restoring the Penguins' lead before heading into the second period.

Auston Matthews made it 3-3 for the Leafs at 4:08 into the third period. At 15:38, Bryan Rust extended the Pens' lead to 4-3. John Tavares and Matthew Knies, responded, scoring inside a minute to make it 5-4 for the Leafs.

Rickard Rakell tied it 5-5 for the Penguins 10 seconds into the third period. In overtime, William Nylander scored the winner for the Leafs one minute into the extra period.

