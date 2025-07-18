"Makes Sam Bennett’s deal look like highway robbery": NHL fans react as Gabe Vilardi avoids arbitration by signing $45M deal with Jets

The Winnipeg Jets and forward Gabe Vilardi avoided arbitration on Friday by inking a six-year pact, insider Elliotte Friedman reported.The deal comes with a $7.5 million AAV, leading fans to express their outrage at the high AAV the Jets gave Vilardi in order to keep him in Winnipeg.Here’s a look at what fans had to say about Gabe Vilardi’s new contract:“Makes Sam Bennett’s deal look like highway robbery,” a fan opined“Gotta pay the Winnipeg tax,” this fan weighed in.“Gotta overpay when ur Winnipeg keep in mind,” another fan chimed in.Meanwhile, other fans expressed their satisfaction with the deal. Let’s see what these fans wrote on X:“That’s a really solid deal,” a fan commented.“That's an incredible deal for the Jets,” this fan remarked.“Fantastic contract! He will be such a key piece on the top 6!” another fan posted on social media.Gabe Vilardi and the Winnipeg Jets were headed to an arbitration hearing in August. That hearing will no longer take place as the two sides have now agreed to a new contract. So, focus will now shift toward the team’s other two RFAs, Rasmus Kupari and Dylan Samberg.Gabe Vilardi signing solid work for Winnipeg JetsVilardi is a crucial part of the Winnipeg Jets offense - Source: ImagnA piece in The Athletic published on July 18 called the Winnipeg Jets’ signing of Gabe Vilari “solid work”.The comment is based on the premise that the Jets managed to keep Vilardi after struggling to retain top young players in the past. The adversity Winnipeg faced with Patrik Laine, Jack Roslovic, and Pierre-Luc Dubois painted the Jets into a bad situation.That perception seems to have changed with Vilardi. Vilardi, who came over in the Dubois deal with the LA Kings, has blossomed into the team’s top-line right winger. He plays on the top power play unit and can also play center if needed.Keeping Vilardi means that the Jets have gradually turned into the sort of destination young players want to play for. It also means that other young RFAs like Samberg and Kupari could now be motivated to sign new deals in Winnipeg.Moreover, The Athletic highlights how the chemistry between Gabe Vilardi, Mark Scheifele, and Kyle Connor is one that could propel the Jets’ top line to more success this upcoming season. The Jets will be looking to defend their Presidents’ Trophy from this past season. Keeping Vilardi in the fold will be a major step toward that aim.