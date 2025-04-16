Maple Leafs' $5,000,000 goalie could be 'No. 1 factor' in Toronto's playoff success in Matthews-Marner era, per analyst

The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched their first-ever Atlantic Division title by shutting out the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night.

It officially confirmed the much-anticipated first-round playoff matchup with the Ottawa Senators, as Toronto's strong play to finish the season allows them to avoid heavyweights Tampa Bay and Florida until round two.

One of the biggest factors in the Maple Leafs winning their division was the play of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Stolarz has been great all season, and especially of late, having recorded a shutout in three of his last four starts.

TSN hockey analyst James Duthie was on "First Up" on Wednesday morning and broke down how he feels about the Maple Leafs heading into the playoffs, backstopped by Anthony Stolarz.

"That is the number one difference between this team and basically all of the teams over this playoff run in the Matthews-Marner era. That's number one. But like I said, I don't remember them going in with everything looking this good. You know, the acquisitions on D, that was kind of an arguable point all year. You know, the D was improved, but the numbers didn't really back that up, necessarily. But over the last few weeks, they, 100%, have backed that up. So that looks better than it has," Duthie said (6:50).

"I think I could say this core and the way they're playing right now looks better than any D core has looked going to the playoffs over these last nine years. And then Matthews finally looks healthy, and Marner had the best individual season of his career," Duthie added.

Anthony Stolarz is in the first season of a two-year, $5,000,000 contract signed with the Maple Leafs as a UFA during the 2024 offseason.

The Maple Leafs have two strong options in net

For the first time in a long time, the Toronto Maple Leafs have two very good goaltenders heading into the playoffs.

While Anthony Stolarz will very likely enter the postseason as the number one goalie, Joseph Woll is a tremendous backup option. Stolarz and Woll earned 21 and 26 wins, respectively, while both putting up save percentages over .908.

The playoffs are a long journey that is never linear, which makes it a necessity to have more than one goalie that you feel comfortable throwing in the net.

Toronto has one regular-season game remaining, which will come on Thursday night when they host the Detroit Red Wings. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

