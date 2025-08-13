Toronto Maple Leafs alum Carlo Colaiacovo has picked Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl over Auston Matthews to repeat as the NHL’s top goal scorer next season. Draisaitl, who’s in the midst of an eight-year, $112 million deal, claimed the Rocket Richard Trophy in 2024–25 with 52 goals. Matthews won it the year prior with a remarkable 69-goal campaign. On the &quot;First Up&quot; podcast, Colaiacovo weighed in on who’s more likely to take the crown this season. He suggested Matthews may find it harder to keep pace after the departure of linemate Mitch Marner, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. &quot;That's stupid. He (Matthews) had a down year last year, and he didn't want to admit to what injury he was dealing with,&quot; Colaiacovo said. &quot;But he also lost the one guy that's gonna help him score goals, in Mitch Marner. How is he going to score 50 again? Who's gonna help him?” “On a team that is changing its identity to play differently, you're probably gonna see less offense from this group,&quot; he added. In contrast, Colaiacovo is confident that Draisaitl will thrive playing alongside the incomparable Connor McDavid: &quot;I would take Leon Draisaitl over Auston Matthews to win the Rocket Richard trophy again next year, cause he is playing with Connor McDavid.&quot; Colaiacovo's bold prediction has set the stage for an intense battle between two of the NHL's most prolific goal scorers. Auston Matthews to play charity game Hockey Night Brampton 2025 Auston Matthews is set to hit the ice at the annual Hockey Night in Brampton charity game on Aug. 20 at CAA Centre. Launched in 2019 by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, the event has become a summer tradition, with Maple Leafs stars like Mitch Marner, Max Domi and John Tavares having played in past years. Matthews said he’s thrilled to take part, calling it a special chance to give back to the community. &quot;I’m honoured and excited to be part of Hockey Night in Brampton this year,” Matthews said via TheHockeyNews.com. &quot;It’s always special to give back to the community through the game that has given us so much.&quot; Last year’s edition was a massive success, raising more than $14 million for the Osler Foundation.