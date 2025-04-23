Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz had a heated altercation with Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

In the second period, Stolarz delivered several strikes to Greig's back and legs with his stick before landing a significant shoulder check moments later. Greig had taken a run at Stolarz in the first game.

Stolarz made it clear he was not in the mood to engage with Greig, particularly after the Sens forward had targeted him in the opening game.

Here's a video of the incident:

Both players received penalties for the incident, with the Leafs' netminder getting a two-minute minor penalty for interference, while Greig received a roughing call. Ridly Greig had already become a primary target in Toronto following his cross-check on Maple Leafs forward John Tavares in Game 1.

Anthony Stolarz shared his thoughts about the altercation with Ridly Greig after the game:

"I was just caught up in the heat of the battle... I didn't even know who it was."

During the series, Stolarz has been impressive in the net for the Maple Leafs. In Game 2, he made 26 saves, achieving a .928 save percentage. The Maple Leafs secured a 3-2 overtime victory against the Senators, taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Toronto Maple Leafs take a 2-0 lead in the series

On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a 3-2 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs won their first two home games to take a 2-0 lead over the Senators in the best-of-seven-game series.

Morgan Rielly put the Maple Leafs ahead 1-0 after scoring at 3:43 into the first period. The Leafs increased their lead to 2-0 after John Tavares capitalized on the power play at 8:20.

The Ottawa Senators clawed their way back into the game. Brady Tkachuk scored his maiden playoff career goal on the power play to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 15:41 into the second period. Adam Gaudette tied it for the Senators at 14:47 in the third period, forcing overtime.

Max Domi emerged as the winner for the Leafs after scoring at 3:09 into the extra period to clinch Game 2. Both teams will head to Canadian Tire Centre for Game 3, scheduled to take place on Thursday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

