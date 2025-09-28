Maple Leafs- Anthony Stolarz 'moving towards an extension' in 4 year, $16M range, per NHL insiders

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly moving closer to a contract extension with goaltender Anthony Stolarz. According to NHL insiders Elliotte Friedman and Kevin Weekes, the talks could lead to a four-year deal worth around $16 million. Stolarz is currently signed to a two-year, $5 million deal with a $2.5 million cap hit per season. His contract ends after 2025-26 season, which would make him an unrestricted free agent. The new deal is expected to be around $4 million per year.&quot;Mentioned it last night during MON/TOR broadcast, but hearing Maple Leafs and Anthony Stolarz are moving towards an extension When done, expect it to be in the approximately $4M-range,&quot; Friedman tweeted on Sunday.&quot;I’m told it’s currently a 4 year contract term on the table for a potential contract extension for Stolarz and Maple Leafs,&quot; Kevin Weekes tweeted.Stolarz had a strong 2024–25 season with the Maple Leafs. He finished with a 21-8-3 record, a 2.14 goals-against average and led the league with a .926 save percentage.In playoffs, Stolarz started the first seven games, winning four and losing three. He played well in the first round against Ottawa, but got injured early in game one of the second round series against Florida. Before joining Toronto, Stolarz was part of a Stanley Cup-winning team with Florida as a backup.For Stolarz, a longer contract would bring more stability. He has never had an NHL deal longer than two years and said it feels good to be wanted.“It’s tough to make it but it’s even tougher to stay,” Stolarz said on Friday, via NHL.com. “I've obviously learned that throughout my career. I've been on waivers a few times, I've been traded, so for me to be able to potentially call a place home for more than a year or two would be huge for me.”He said his agent is handling the contract talks, and he wants to concentrate on playing.Anthony Stolarz and Treliving's comments on contract extension talksTalks between Anthony Stolarz's camp and Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving have been going on for weeks. Stolarz likes Toronto and feels it is a good fit, and did not seem much concerned.&quot;I'm just a laid-back guy,&quot; Stolarz said.Toronto’s playoff hopes rely on steady goaltending, and that makes Stolarz’s future an important decision. General manager Brad Treliving spoke about his contract on September 2.&quot;We’ve certainly explored some things with Anthony and his representative. We’d love to find a way to get something done,&quot; Treliving said, about Stolarz's extension.Treliving sees Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll as one of the league’s best tandems. So, they were discussing the extension, trying to work a deal that benefits both.