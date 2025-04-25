Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz spoke with referees ahead of Thursday's Game 3 against the Ottawa Senators.

During the playoffs, the "Battle of Ontario" returned to Ottawa for the first time in eight years. The series has been gritty, with high levels of physicality. In Game 2, Stolarz had a heated confrontation with Senators forward Ridly Greig in the net.

To avoid a similar incident, Anthony Stolarz asked the referees to watch his back during the game:

"Watch my back, and I'll behave," he said.

Anthony Stolarz has been a reliable presence in the goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs during the series. He has stopped 75 of 79 shots faced, securing victories in the first three Stanley Cup playoff starts.

The 31-year-old netminder has emerged as a key postseason performer for his team. Stolarz and the Maple Leafs are shy of one game from a series sweep victory over the Senators in Round 1 following a Game 3 win.

Anthony Stolraz and the Maple Leafs put the Senators on brink of elimination

On Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in overtime to clinch Game 3. The Senators are now on the brink of elimination, trailing the series 3-0.

After a goalless first period, Claude Giroux opened the scoring for the Senators on the power play at 1:38 into the second period. Seven minutes later, Matthew Knies scored on the power play to tie it for the Leafs before heading into the final period.

Auston Matthews increased the Leafs' lead to 2-1 just 32 seconds into the period. Brady Tkachuk then evened the scoreline 2-2 at 11:22, forcing overtime. Sam Benoit emerged as the winner for the Leafs with an overtime goal 1:19 into the extra period.

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews accumulated two points apiece in the matchup, and goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 18 saves with a save percentage of .900. For the Sens, Giroux notched two points, and Linus Ullmark made 17 saves with an .895 SV%.

Game 4 returns to the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

