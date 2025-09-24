Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews shared his thoughts on a 3-2 overtime preseason loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Matthews, making his first appearance in the Leafs’ second preseason game against Ottawa, found the back of the net in the loss.

The Leafs opened their preseason on Sunday with a 4-3 win over the Senators.

Speaking after the game, Matthews said it was about shaking off the cobwebs.

"Just getting back in the flow of things, the pace of the game, the physicality, all that stuff. And it's kind of what you use these games for first game.” Matthews said. (4:08 onwards)

“So, there's going to be some good, bad, and some ugly. But you just take what you can from it, get better, and just continue to build each day."

After months without playing, Matthews added that it felt good to be back competing, this time against another team, and to enjoy being on the ice with his teammates again.

“Get back in the rhythm of playing, you know, the right way, you know, it was fun to get off there again." he added.

Bobby McMann also scored for Toronto, while Shane Pinto netted two goals and Fabian Zetterlund added one for Ottawa.

For the Leafs, Artur Akhtyamov gave up three goals on 18 shots, while Dennis Hildeby stopped all 23 shots he faced. Leevi Meriläinen allowed two goals on 25 shots for the Senators and Hunter Shepard stopped all eight shots he faced.

HC Craig Berube on Maple Leafs 3-2 OT loss against Senators

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube reflected on the team’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators, noting that it was the first preseason game for many players. He admitted the team’s puck play wasn’t great.

“Our puck play wasn't great. You know, you can see the rust on guys and things like that. And I thought overall it wasn't bad. Like we got to, you know, it's first game, so there's stuff to work on, clean up. We're going to work on it." Berube said (9:04 onwards)

On Easton Cowan’s performance, Berube praised his physical play, direct approach, and the opportunities he created on net.

The Maple Leafs continue their preseason against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

