Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews shared his thoughts about facing the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The longtime Battle of Ontario rivals are set for a playoff clash for the first time since 2004 after Toronto clinched the Atlantic Division title by beating Buffalo 4-0 on Tuesday.

When asked about the looming matchup, Matthews said post-game:

"It'll be cool. It's been a long time. They're a good young team. They're hungry. They've taken steps as well. I think it's going to be great. It's going to be fun. It's good for hockey. It's going to be intense. I think we're looking forward to it." (5:36)

The Senators grabbed the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference to set up the postseason matchup. When asked how the current Maple Leafs team compares to past playoff runs, Auston Matthews said:

"I think we're prepared. We can't change what's happened in the past. You wear that, but you've got to push through and put your best foot forward. It's a new year, new circumstances. A lot of new faces, new coaching staff.

"I think the competitiveness we have to have, the focus we have to have as a group, and playing together and sticking as a team.”

Matthews expressed strong confidence in the group, noting the hard work they’ve put in all year and calling the division title an important step as they look to keep building momentum.

It marks the fifth playoff showdown between the Ontario rivals. The Maple Leafs have had the upper hand in previous matchups, going 16-8 overall and winning every series.

Auston Matthews on Leafs clinching Atlantic title

For the first time in 25 years, the Toronto Maple Leafs won their division title over a full 82-game season. On clinching the Atlantic title, Auston Matthews said:

"I think it's a goal that you set out at the beginning of the year to claim that, you know, it's a good step for our group, obviously, it's a tough division, so you know a good check mark for us. A lot of work to be done, but obviously a good uh you know good little check mark for us."

Toronto has one last game on the schedule, a Thursday matchup with the Detroit Red Wings, before the playoff action kicks off.

