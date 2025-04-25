The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in overtime on Thursday. Simon Benoit scored the winning goal in Game 3, taking them close to their second playoff series win since 2004. Auston Matthews won a face-off and Benoit one-timed the puck through traffic. It was Benoit’s first NHL playoff goal, and he now has two points in three postseason games.

Ad

Benoit is mostly known for his strong defensive play. In this playoff series, he has surprised many with his offensive efforts. Matthews praised him for making big plays in two straight overtime games.

"He just continues to get better," Matthews said. "...On the last two overtimes, he's made big plays for our team. He's come up big on the offensive side of the puck as well as the defensive side."

Ad

Trending

(from 9:50 mark onwards)

Marner added that Benoit has worked hard and gained confidence.

"He works extremely hard, and his offensive game has turned around this year with confidence," Marner said. "He’s made great plays when needed .... he's done an amazing job defensively .... "

(from 4:14 mark onwards)

Both Matthews and Marner are happy with his growth this season. Coach Craig Berube also spoke about Benoit after the win, calling him tough to play against and praising his all-around game.

Ad

"Benny has played extremely well for us defensively; he is hard to play against and does all of those things. Very happy for him," Berube said.

(from 13:36 mark onwards)

Ad

Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner on 3 first-period penalties

In the first period, the Senators pushed hard, but the Maple Leafs handled the pressure. Ottawa took a 1-0 lead with Claude Giroux’s 5-on-3 power-play goal. Matthew Knies tied it for Toronto with a deflected shot on the power play.

Marner disagreed with a reporter when asked if they had a slow start.

"I disagree with you," Marner said. "I thought we had a good start. We knew they'd come hard as they're building, they're down too, and the fans were into it...

Ad

"We might not have had many shots, but I thought we weathered the storm well. We took too many penalties in that first, but other than that, I thought we weathered the storm well," he added.

(from 3:38 mark onwards)

Matthews then gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead early in the third, assisted by Marner. Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk tied the game 2-2 with a wrist shot, before Simon Benoit scored the game-winning goal in overtime, giving Toronto their third straight win.

The Maple Leafs now lead the series 3-0 and have a chance to complete the sweep in Game 4 on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama