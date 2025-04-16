Auston Matthews scored his 400th career goal on Tuesday while playing against the Buffalo Sabres. Speaking to the media in postgame interviews, Matthews was asked some questions related to his special day. He was first asked about helping Mitch Marner reach his 100th point. Matthews called Marner 'an incredible player' and said the milestone was well-deserved.

Ad

"It's cool," Matthews said. "I thought we had a lot of looks tonight both ways. It's well deserved. He does so much for this team. He's an incredible player, special person. Really nice to see him accomplish that feat. It's not easy. He's had a heck of a season for us."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

When asked about his own 400th goal, Matthews said it was a team effort.

"It means a lot," Matthews said. "He's definitely set up quite a few of those. In the end, it's a team accomplishment. It's a team sport—there's a lot that goes into it. Just fortunate that it's come off my stick a couple times. It means a lot. This group's been really supportive all year."

Ad

Auston Matthews has enjoyed a great career since being drafted No. 1 in 2016. Last season, he scored 69 goals, winning the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for the third time. Matthews leads the league with 400 goals in 628 games since his debut.

"Individual awards are nice," Matthews said. "It's nice to check off certain things, but the focus is still on the team and doing what's best for the team, continuing to put our best foot forward. One more game and then the postseason. We just got to stay focused and stay dialed in mentally and on our game."

Ad

Ad

Auston Matthews also has the highest goals-per-game rate among active players. He ranks fifth in NHL history for goals per game.

Auston Matthews not focused on becoming Leafs all-time leader in goals

Auston Matthews is now 20 goals behind Mats Sundin for the most goals in Maple Leafs history. Sundin scored 420 goals in 981 games. When asked about becoming the all-time leader in goals, Matthews downplayed the idea, during Leafs' practice on Monday.

Ad

"That's such a long way away or such a long way to go," Matthews said, via NHL.com. "And you know, I don't even think I should be in that conversation."

The Leafs have one game left in the 2024-25 NHL regular season. Auston Matthews and his team are focused on finishing strong. They are preparing for to face Ottawa Senators in the first round. Currently, Maple Leafs are placed first in the Atlantic Division, with a 51-26-4 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama