Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly's cross-check hit to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig became the talking point for fans across the NHL community.

The Maple Leafs defenceman, who had never been suspended before through his 11-year stretch in the league, ended up picking up his first due to the challenge.

Now slapped with a five-game suspension by the NHL Player Safety Department, the world of hockey still seems divided over the entire sequence of events.

With Rielly since appealing the verdict, Maple Leafs captain John Tavares weighed in on the matter while speaking to the media and issued a strong statement defending his teammate's actions.

"We loved his response that he showed, sticking up for the group, the way we compete & stand our ground, play for the logo on our chest," Tavares said. "He represents that more than anyone."

The incident occurred during a high-stakes matchup against the Senators. With the Maple Leafs trailing 4-3, Greig found himself with the puck facing an empty net to seal the deal. Rather than guiding it home, the Senators center decided to slap shot it instead.

Morgan Rielly took note and immediately cross-checked the Senators rookie for seemingly going against the ethos of the game. In his absence, the Maple Leafs will have to look deep for inspiration, as Rielly has been one of their better D-Men through the stretch of the season.

Ridly Greig opens up on slap shot moment that sparked Morgan Rielly's cross-check hit

Addressing the controversy for the first time since the game, Greig opened up on what caused him to slap shot the puck into the open net in the first place. Per ESPN, Greig said,

"It was a lot adrenaline. It was the heat of the moment, the heat of the game. It was an emotional game. I just got a breakaway, and I thought I'd bury it."

Though Greig had faults of his own, he believes the cross-check from Morgan Rielly wasn't necessary.

"I don't think you're ever expecting a guy to cross-check you in the face. But I'm also not sure if he meant to do that."

The Maple Leafs will be without Morgan Rielly's services as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.