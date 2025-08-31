  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Chris Tanev
  • $27,000,000 Leafs’ D-man & Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman admit being each other's doppelgängers - "Stopped at the airport a couple of times"

$27,000,000 Leafs’ D-man & Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman admit being each other's doppelgängers - "Stopped at the airport a couple of times"

By ARJUN B
Modified Aug 31, 2025 15:21 GMT
Maple Leafs&rsquo; Chris Tanev and Blue Jays&rsquo; Kevin Gausman admit being each other
Maple Leafs’ Chris Tanev and Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman admit being each other's doppelgängers - Credit: imagn

Maple Leafs' defenseman Chris Tanev and Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman admit they could easily be mistaken for one another. Tanev was at Rogers Centre for Toronto’s 9-8 win over the Twins on Wednesday, and before the game he joined Gausman and CityNews reporter Lindsay Dunn to laugh about their uncanny resemblance.

Ad

Tanev laughed about being mistaken for the pitcher a few times at airports.

“Yeah, I’ve been stopped at the airport a couple of times and asked. People are so excited, and then they see me, and they’re like, ‘Ah, not as excited as if it was Gauss.’”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Both may have the same long brown hair, but Chris Tanev’s missing teeth set him apart. He also mentioned he’s never tried to pass himself off as Gausman by signing an autograph.

For Gausman, the resemblance didn’t really register until someone mentioned it during the Blue Jays’ City Connect jersey launch in last year.

“I actually, when we revealed the City Connect (jerseys), someone told me (I looked like Tanev)," Gausman said. "That was the first time someone told me that, and my first thought was that, oh, it’s got to be the hair.”
Ad
“And then I looked up a picture, and then I saw a picture of his smile, and obviously, he plays hockey, so it was kind of a funny moment for me. But yeah, it’s pretty crazy, like, pretty similar.”

Both players are key pieces for their teams. Gausman joined the Jays in December 2021 on a five-year, $110 million deal. While Chris Tanev signed a six-year, $27 million contract with the Leafs in July 2024 and is now heading into his second season in Toronto.

Ad

Fans weigh in on the striking resemblance between Maple Leafs’ Chris Tanev and Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman

Fans can't get enough of the uncanny resemblance between Chris Tanev and pitcher Kevin Gausman. Social media has been abuzz with fans pointing out the likeness between the two sports stars.

"Gausman said look at his smile bro...that ain't me. Lmaoooo," one fan said.
Ad
Ad
"If Chris had an implant, then yes, definitely," another fan said.
Ad
"Did he higher security after that or nah" one fan said.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Sign the other Tanev! Tanev Bros. Nylander Bros. Let's gooooo," a fan said.
"Gaus trying to be so polite is hilarious. "Looked up hos smile and you know, uh yeah, you know, he plays hockey, so yeah". Translation- hes taken many pucks and high sticks to the mouth and has a rough looking smile and missing a few jibs. Lmfao," a fan said.
Ad
"I love Chris’ hat," another fan said.

The discussion has taken on a lighthearted tone, with fans enjoying the fun of spotting the similarities between the two athletes.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications