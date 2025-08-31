Maple Leafs' defenseman Chris Tanev and Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman admit they could easily be mistaken for one another. Tanev was at Rogers Centre for Toronto’s 9-8 win over the Twins on Wednesday, and before the game he joined Gausman and CityNews reporter Lindsay Dunn to laugh about their uncanny resemblance.Tanev laughed about being mistaken for the pitcher a few times at airports.“Yeah, I’ve been stopped at the airport a couple of times and asked. People are so excited, and then they see me, and they’re like, ‘Ah, not as excited as if it was Gauss.’”Both may have the same long brown hair, but Chris Tanev’s missing teeth set him apart. He also mentioned he’s never tried to pass himself off as Gausman by signing an autograph.For Gausman, the resemblance didn’t really register until someone mentioned it during the Blue Jays’ City Connect jersey launch in last year.“I actually, when we revealed the City Connect (jerseys), someone told me (I looked like Tanev),&quot; Gausman said. &quot;That was the first time someone told me that, and my first thought was that, oh, it’s got to be the hair.”“And then I looked up a picture, and then I saw a picture of his smile, and obviously, he plays hockey, so it was kind of a funny moment for me. But yeah, it’s pretty crazy, like, pretty similar.”Both players are key pieces for their teams. Gausman joined the Jays in December 2021 on a five-year, $110 million deal. While Chris Tanev signed a six-year, $27 million contract with the Leafs in July 2024 and is now heading into his second season in Toronto.Fans weigh in on the striking resemblance between Maple Leafs’ Chris Tanev and Blue Jays’ Kevin GausmanFans can't get enough of the uncanny resemblance between Chris Tanev and pitcher Kevin Gausman. Social media has been abuzz with fans pointing out the likeness between the two sports stars.&quot;Gausman said look at his smile bro...that ain't me. Lmaoooo,&quot; one fan said.gearshift @GearshiftMikeLINK@LindsayDunnTV @BlueJays Gausman said look at his smile bro…that ain’t me. Lmaoooo&quot;If Chris had an implant, then yes, definitely,&quot; another fan said.RobtGreene in 1984 @IngSocIsHereLINK@LindsayDunnTV @BlueJays If Chris had an implant, then yes, definitely.&quot;Did he higher security after that or nah&quot; one fan said.Here are some fan reactions:&quot;Sign the other Tanev! Tanev Bros. Nylander Bros. Let's gooooo,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Gaus trying to be so polite is hilarious. &quot;Looked up hos smile and you know, uh yeah, you know, he plays hockey, so yeah&quot;. Translation- hes taken many pucks and high sticks to the mouth and has a rough looking smile and missing a few jibs. Lmfao,&quot; a fan said. &quot;I love Chris’ hat,&quot; another fan said.The discussion has taken on a lighthearted tone, with fans enjoying the fun of spotting the similarities between the two athletes.