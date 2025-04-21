Maple Leafs' Core 4 shake off ghosts of the past, after 9-point tally in lopsided 6-2 Stanley Cup playoffs Game 1 win over Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs opened the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs with a bang. Toronto got a lopsided win against the Ottawa Senators by a score of 6-2 on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs dominated the Senators with three power play goals courtesy of John Tavares, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies.

But it was the Core Four that led the way, registering nine total points in the game. Mitch Marner was the first to get on the board with this breakaway goal:

Leafs captain Auston Matthews got the assist on Marner’s goal, the first of two assists on the night.

Then, with the score 2-1 in the second period, John Tavares got on the board, scoring the team’s first power play goal. Here it is:

Expand Tweet

Marner and William Nylander assisted on the tally with the man advantage. The goals kept coming as Nylander added a power play marker of his own. Here it is:

Expand Tweet

Tavares added his second point of the night on Nylander’s goal.

The Leafs would add two more goals - with Matthew Knies scoring late in the third period for the Leafs’ third power play goal of the night. Matthews and Marner drew another assist on the goal.

The Maple Leafs’ overall power play was fantastic after struggling down the stretch. The Leafs’ power play was 2-for-22 in its last 10 games of the regular season. The three-goal outburst in Game 1 against Ottawa bodes well as the Leafs look to advance to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Maple Leafs show solid, all-around performance in Game 1 against Ottawa Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs got a blowout win in Game 1 of their opening-round series - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs answered plenty of questions surrounding the team as they entered the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Leafs played a solid, all-around game, winning over 57% of the draws and having a perfect night on the penalty kill.

But it was the Leafs’ power play that spoke for itself. The Leafs’ power play shined, going 3-for-6 while proving the offensive jolt the team needed.

There’s another crucial factor underscoring the Leafs' Game 1 win: The Maple Leafs matched the Senators’ physicality as the game degraded over the second half of the matchup into a wrestling match.

The Senators lost their composure, but the Leafs managed to keep their cool. The Leafs did not fall prey to the Senators’ provocations despite the scrum at the end of the third period,

Unfortunately for the Senators, their lack of composure will be an area they’ll need to address ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday night in Toronto.

