Maple Leafs ex-captain John Tavares opens up on concussion scare during Game 4 against Sens

John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs were just one goal away from advancing to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday night.

Toronto dropped Game 4 of their first-round series with the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime, seeing their series lead in the Battle of Ontario cut down to 3-1.

Thanks to an errant stick from Drake Batherson, the Maple Leafs had the chance to end things on a four-minute power play in overtime. However, they couldn't capitalize on the glorious opportunity and lost all of the momentum in the aftermath.

John Tavares was notably absent from the power play, having briefly left the game following a hard hit from Artem Zub. The veteran centerman did return later in overtime and revealed on Monday morning that he was pulled by the concussion spotter. TSN reporter Mark Masters shared some of Tavares' comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"Pretty obvious what happened on the play. Puck’s nowhere near me. But just move on from it. Go out there and keep competing & trust that the refs are going to make the right calls," Tavares said.

John Tavares is a pending UFA in the final season of the seven-year, $77,000,000 contract signed in 2018 to come home and play for the Maple Leafs. His uncertain future didn't seem to affect his performance in 2024-25, having racked up 74 points (38 goals, 36 assists) in 75 games during a contract year.

John Tavares has had a great start to the postseason

After a bounce-back regular season, John Tavares has carried his strong play into the playoffs.

The 34-year-old has been one of Toronto's most productive players, recording five points (three goals, two assists) through the first four games of the series. He's been particularly effective on the power play, and it showed in overtime of Game 4 just how important his role as the bumper and net-front presence is to their success.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native has expressed how much it would mean to be a part of the team that brings the Stanley Cup back to Toronto. He'll need to continue to carry his weight in order to make those dreams become a reality.

Tavares and the Maple Leafs seek a gentleman's sweep in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Ottawa Senators at home on Tuesday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

