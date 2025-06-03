Maple Leafs fan Paul Bissonnette predicts Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup final rematch to head to Game 7 again, names his winner

Notable Toronto Maple Leafs fan Paul Bissonnette whipped out his crystal ball to make a series of predictions ahead of the Stanley Cup Final kicking off on Wednesday night.

Bissonnette made his forecast known, declaring that the series would go the full length as it did last spring. In the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers fell into a 3-0 series deficit before storming back to even the series.

Unfortunately for the Oilers, they could not slay the giant in Game 7. They lost a tough game, ending what was an otherwise remarkable playoff run.

But Paul Bissonette believes that experience will help Connor McDavid and the Oilers come away with the win. Bissonnette made this bold prediction on the June 3 edition of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, stating:

“I'm going to say Edmonton wins game one for that reason, and that's going to be massive. I just look at that stat of the greats of Wayne, losing in the final to the Islanders, and then beating him the next year, Crosby going back, losing to Detroit, going back the next year, finally winning it.”

Bissonnette summoned historical examples of great players and great teams who lost to a team in the Stanley Cup Final one year, only to defeat the very same team the following season en route to establishing a legacy of their own.

Paul Bissonnette continued:

“These guys are able to learn so much from these experiences and make the necessary changes that they need to make in order to finally be successful and win, and these guys have been doing it their entire careers and lives.”

He concluded:

“So I just can't see McDavid losing again in the finals. I'm going to pick them in seven games. I cannot wait to see how crazy that building is in Edmonton for game seven, like What, you have to be in Edmonton at that hour."

Check out Bissonnette’s comments at the 1:17:00 mark:

If Bissonnette is right, winning a Stanley Cup will be the final piece in what has otherwise been a Hall of Fame career for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Paul Bissonnette cares about Connor McDavid bringing the Stanley Cup back to Canada

Paul Bissonnette believes the Oilers will emerge victorious this spring - Source: Imagn

In another segment, Paul Bissonnette made his position clear on his preference for Connor McDavid to win the Stanley Cup.

In particular, Bissonette stated:

“I care about Connor McDavid winning the Stanley Cup as well as the Edmonton Oilers and bringing it back on Canadian soil.”

While Paul Bissonnette and his co-hosts had divided opinions about who would win this year’s Stanley Cup Final, Bissonnette agreed on the following:

“I agree with you guys, this is going to be an incredible series. Last year was, last year was an iconic series, coming back all the way down 0-3.”

Paul Bissonnette’s rationale is that both McDavid and Draisaitl had much more rest in between the Western Conference Final and the Stanley Cup Final than they did last season. Plus, the fact that the series will kick off in Edmonton Oilers gives the Oilers an advantage in this spring’s showdown.

While it’s unclear who will emerge victorious, one thing is certain: Hockey fans will be treated to one of the best Stanley Cup Final series in recent memory.

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

