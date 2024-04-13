Maple Leafs get major injury boost ahead of playoffs following Matt Murray's latest injury update

The Toronto Maple Leafs received encouraging news on the injury front as goaltender Matt Murray progresses toward a potential return for the upcoming playoffs. Murray, who has been sidelined for the entirety of the current season due to bilateral hip surgery, has been assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on a long-term injured reserve (LTIR) conditioning loan.

Expand Tweet

The Maple Leafs acquired Murray in a trade with the Ottawa Senators last offseason His recovery timeline was initially projected to keep him out for six to eight months, but recent developments suggest a possible earlier return to action.

Matt Murray's return to the ice and participation in full practices with the Marlies mark significant progress in his rehabilitation journey. He has not played any games this season, still his presence will strengthen the Leafs' goaltending depth heading into the playoffs.

Assigning Murray to the AHL for conditioning shows the Maple Leafs' management taking a strategic approach to prepare him for NHL-level competition. While it's uncertain if Murray will play in the Marlies' remaining regular-season games, getting game action could help assess his readiness for a potential NHL comeback.

Murray is approaching the final season of his contract and his ice time would be highly beneficial for negotiations. During his time with the Leafs, Matt Murray has suffered several injuries, including abductor, ankle and head injuries during the 2022-23 season.

Matt Murray's last NHL appearance dates back to April 2, 2023, against the Detroit Red Wings before sustaining an injury following a collision with forward Lucas Raymond. During his 26 starts last season, he posted a respectable 14-8-2 record with a .903 save percentage.

Maple Leafs lost 6-5 to Devils in Matt Murray's absence

The New Jersey Devils edged past the Toronto Maple Leafs with Jesper Bratt's late-game heroics, securing a 6-5 victory. Bratt's second goal of the night, scored with just 1:14 remaining ensured the win for the Devils.

Timo Meier's two goals and an assist, along with contributions from Erik Haula and Nolan Foote, bolstered New Jersey's offensive firepower. Goalie Jake Allen made 27 saves to bolster the Devils' defense.

Toronto's Auston Matthews scored two goals and brought his season total to an NHL-leading 68 goals. Still, Matthews' performance couldn't help the Maple Leafs as they fell short due to defensive lapses. John Tavares added two goals for Toronto, but it wasn't enough to secure a victory.

The game saw momentum swings and defensive breakdowns from both teams, leading to a back-and-forth affair.

Matthews' milestone goal saw him surpass Mats Sundin for the most even-strength goals in franchise history. However, Matthews expressed a desire to avoid the up-and-down style of play:

“We don’t want to play this up-and-down, freewheeling (style).”

Looking ahead, Toronto will host Detroit in their next game on Saturday.