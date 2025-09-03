Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving breaks silence on Mitch Marner's shocking admission of death threats & security fears in Toronto

Mitch Marner’s time in Toronto ended on a difficult note. After the Maple Leafs’ Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers, his home address was posted online. He said he had to hire private security for two weeks after receiving a death threat, something that weighed heavily on him as he considered his future. It was one of the reasons he agreed to a sign-and-trade that sent him to the Vegas Golden Knights on July 1.

Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke about Mitch Marner’s comments before the NHL’s annual meetings in Detroit. He said player safety is always a priority.

“In our business, your No. 1 priority is looking after your players, and I think we do a really good job of it,” Treliving told Sportsnet on Tuesday.

He added that most fans have honest discussions, but some cross the line, and the team takes every precaution necessary.

“I don’t have any concerns that we don’t do everything humanly possible to make sure that they’re looked after, but in today’s world, you never take anything not seriously.

“In today’s world — and it can go for Toronto, it can go for any market with social media — the lion’s share of people can have good, honest discourse, but there’s always the ones that cross the line," Treliving added. "It’s unfortunate, but we always take every precaution necessary to make sure our guys are looked after.”

Mitch Marner signed an eight-year, $96 million deal with Toronto on June 30 before the trade was finalized. For Marner, joining Vegas was a choice he and his wife felt was right.

“This was a spot very high on my list,” Marner said in July, via NHL.com.

He added that while free agency was an option, he did not want to miss the chance to join the Golden Knights.

Mitch Marner seeks fresh start and cup success with Golden Knights

Mitch Marner had another strong season with 102 points, including 27 goals and 75 assists in 81 games. In the playoffs, he added 13 points in 13 games, though his production slowed in the second round. Despite Toronto’s consistent regular-season success, the team advanced past the second round only twice in his nine seasons.

Now wearing number 93 in Vegas, Marner said his focus is on winning.

“You want to be in a place where you want to win,” Marner said.

For him, the Golden Knights represent both a chance to compete for a Stanley Cup and a fresh start after years of pressure in Toronto.

