Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving drops major hint on Mitch Marner's future in Toronto

With just days remaining until the start of 2025 NHL free agency, it appears increasingly likely that Mitch Marner will be hitting the open market. Marner’s six-year, $65.4 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs concluded with the 2024-25 NHL season. Following the Leafs’ second-round playoff exit, the outlook surrounding the star forward’s future has grown uncertain.

Now, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has seemingly all but confirmed the possibility of Marner testing free agency.

“I’d probably describe it, unless there’s a significant change here, I would anticipate that he’s going to hit the market,” Treliving said, as quoted by insider Jonas Siegel on X.

Talks between the team and Marner's agent, Darren Ferris, started last season, but nothing concrete came out of the exchange. Earlier in May, Treliving said he is preparing for every possible outcome.

"I think Mitch is a tremendous player. I think he's a star," Treliving said, via NHL.com. "We're in that process right now. Mitch and I had a discussion, and my discussion was, 'Let's take a step back, breathe a little'… We're going to meet as a staff, ...You have to prepare for every potential outcome."

Mitch Marner had a strong season in 2024-25, in which he scored 27 goals and had 75 assists in 82 games. He finished with 102 points and a +18 rating. At times, Leafs' coach Craig Berube utilised him at defense, showing his versatility.

But come the playoffs, Marner faltered once again. Failing to score in his last four games the Maple Leafs was only able to register one assist to his name.

The Leafs' playoff disappointment extended into this season as they were knocked out in the second round by eventual champions Florida Panthers.

With Treliving earlier emphasizing the need of change the team’s "DNA", all signs now point towards Marner's unceremonious exit once the free agency window opens on July 1.

