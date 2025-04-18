Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving drops strong hint on Mitch Marner’s future in Toronto

Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs had a tremendous regular season.

The Maple Leafs (108 points) won the Atlantic Division for the first time in it's history and finished fourth overall in the league standings. Their regular-season success was once again thanks to productive years from stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares.

However, the challenge now becomes translating that production into the postseason, which we know has been an issue in years past. Toronto is preparing for the Battle of Ontario as they take on the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Marner, in particular, will be at the forefront, especially due to his uncertain future with the team.

General manager Brad Treliving spoke to the media prior to the start of their first-round series on Friday morning and praised Mitch Marner for his "fabulous" season. TSN insider Chris Johnston shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"He's been a leader, he's been a top player and I think he's in a real good spot," Treliving said.

Mitch Marner is a pending UFA in the final season of a six-year, $65,408,000 contract extension signed with the Maple Leafs back in 2019. Toronto's playoff results will ultimately play a huge part in the decision on whether they'll re-sign Marner to another long-term deal. If he does make it to the open market, expect many teams around the league to be extremely interested in his services.

Mitch Marner had a career-best season

At long last, Mitch Marner finally got his 100-point season in 2024-25.

The 27-year-old registered his 100th point of the year, scoring a goal during Tuesday night's 4-0 win in Buffalo. He added two more points (two assists) in Thursday night's 4-3 overtime win in their regular season finale against Detroit.

Marner racked up a total of 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games on the campaign, for the best season of his NHL career, finishing fifth in the league in scoring. Despite the pressure of being in a contract year, the superstar winger managed to put it all aside and produce at an elite rate.

Marner and the Maple Leafs now shift their focus to Sunday night for Game 1 of the first round against the Ottawa Senators. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

