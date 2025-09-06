  • home icon
Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving mourns the death of six-time Stanley Cup champion and Canadiens' legend Ken Dryden

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 06, 2025 16:51 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs - Press Conference - Source: Imagn
Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving pays tribute to Ken Dryden (Credits: IMAGN)

Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving shared his sorrow over the death of Ken Dryden, Canadiens legend and six-time Stanley Cup winner. Dryden died at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer. He was among the NHL’s best goaltenders and left a lasting mark on hockey and Canadian life.

Over his career, Dryden won six Stanley Cups and earned five Vezina Trophies as league’s top goaltender. He played his final NHL game in 1979 Stanley Cup Final, finishing with a victory against New York Rangers.

On Saturday, Treliving called Dryden “the backbone of the Canadiens’ dynasty in the 1970s.”

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ken Dryden," Treliving said. "One of the game’s giants... a Hall of Fame goaltender who captured multiple Stanley Cups and set a standard of excellence at his position."
He also noted Dryden’s role with the Toronto Maple Leafs, serving as team president from 1997 to 2003 and remaining connected until 2004. Treliving expressed his sympathy to Dryden’s family, friends, and everyone influenced by him.

"His influence on our organization, on the game of hockey, and on Canadian life was profound and enduring....On behalf of the Maple Leafs, I extend our condolences to Ken’s family, friends, and to the countless people he inspired through his remarkable life.”
Canadian Prime Minister marks Ken Dryden’s passing, calls him “big Canada”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney paid tribute to Ken Dryden, calling him a true Canadian hero. He remembered Dryden as a six-time Stanley Cup champion, five-time Vezina Trophy winner, and a committed public servant.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Hon," Carney wrote.
Carney added a personal note, saying Dryden inspired him to play as a goalie, even though he could never reach Dryden’s level of skill.

"Dryden was the reason I became a goalie, although I never mastered his ability to lean on his stick let alone keep the puck out of the net," Carney added.

He pointed out Dryden’s life balance and dedication to public service.

"His return to university at the height of his playing career taught the importance of balance in life. His post-hockey career demonstrated the value of public service."
“Few Canadians have given more, or stood taller, for our country. Ken Dryden was Big Canada. And he was Best Canada.”

Dryden will be remembered as a great player and an inspiring person.

