Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving remains tight-lipped on reports linking Mitch Marner and Golden Knights

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jun 28, 2025 22:48 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL insiders provides fresh updates on Mitch Marner's contract rumors (Source: Imagn)

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving did not comment on reports linking Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights. However, he said they would prefer to get something in return before Marner’s contract ends on Tuesday. So, a trade could happen before then.

NHL insider David Alter posted on X:

"Brad Treliving didn’t want to comment on reports regarding Marner and Vegas’ interests. He did admit re: Marner that their preference would be to get something rather than nothing (when his contract expires July 1)."
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman first reported the discussions between Vegas and the Leafs about Marner.

"On-and-off this week, Toronto and Vegas have been discussing the possibility of a sign-and-trade involving Mitch Marner," Friedman tweeted Saturday.
However, insider Darren Dreger reported that so far, no trade call has been made:

"No trade call, nothing signed. More work ahead in terms of the potential of Mitch Marner being traded to Vegas and what the return might be. I don’t expect anything will get done tonight."
On Thursday, Treliving said Marner is expected to test free agency. He mentioned that unless something changes, Marner will likely hit the market.

"We've had communication," Treliving said via NHL.com. "I'd probably describe it [that] unless there is significant change here, I would anticipate he's going to hit the market. And we'll see. We'll see where things go."

So clearly, the comments suggest the Leafs are preparing for that possibility.

Marner is 28 and had 102 points in 81 games this season. He previously signed a six-year deal in 2019 worth $10.9 million per year. If he becomes a free agent, he will be one of the top players available.

Mitch Marner's statement about his future

Earlier, after the Maple Leafs' playoff exit, forward Mitch Marner did not comment on his future in Toronto. He mentioned that he is grateful to play for the city but did not comment further.

"I've always loved my time here," Marner said via NHL.com, "I loved being here… I've been so grateful."

Treliving said losing a top player like Marner would be a challenge.

"If that indeed happens, we will continue to look at ways that we can help ourselves." Treliving said in Thursday's media availability.

Marner's teammate, John Tavares, has already signed a new four-year deal worth $17.52 million. Marner is now the only “core four” player without a contract.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

