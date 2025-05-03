Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube drops hilarious 4-word reaction as Blues force Game 7 vs Jets

Craig Berube has shared his take on his former team, St. Louis Blues, staying alive in the playoffs with a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. The win ties the series 3-3 and forces a Game 7. The Blues scored four goals in just over five minutes during the second period. That stretch made the difference in the game.

Ad

Connor Hellebuyck was pulled again after allowing five goals on 23 shots. It was the third time he was taken out during a game in St. Louis. Eric Comrie came in to start the third period.

Cam Fowler said the team played fast and focused on creating chances. He credited their success to pressure and effort around the net.

"We try to create as much chaos as we can offensively," he said via NHL.com, crediting the team's effort.

Ad

Trending

The Blues have now won 15 straight games at home, including regular season and playoffs. Philip Broberg and Alexey Toropchenko each scored a goal and an assist in the win. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for St. Louis. Cole Perfetti and Nino Niederreiter scored for Winnipeg Jets.

After the game, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube was asked about his former team’s performance. He smiled and gave a short response:

“I taught ’em well.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Craig Berube coached the Blues for five seasons and led them to a Stanley Cup win in 2019.

Blues coach Jim Montgomery was pleased with his team’s physicality and speed.

“We utilized our speed and our physicality,” Montgomery said. “I thought we were able to be physical down low, we were able to skate with some speed through the neutral zone and we were really committed to getting to the netfront again. "

Ad

Game 7 will be played in Winnipeg on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Craig Berube confirms Scott Laughton healthy ahead of Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 1

Scott Laughton is healthy after taking a hard shot late in the Maple Leafs’ series win over Ottawa. Coach Craig Berube confirmed there are no injury concerns. Laughton did not take part in Saturday’s optional skate, but Berube said:

Ad

"He's all good."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Laughton had two assists in six games during the first round. He was traded to Toronto from the Philadelphia Flyers at the deadline. Since joining the Leafs, he has scored two goals and added two assists in 20 games.

Before the trade, Laughton played 60 games with the Flyers, recording 11 goals and 16 assists. He spent 12 seasons with Philadelphia after being drafted 20th overall in 2012.

The Maple Leafs will face the Florida Panthers in the second round. Game 1 is on Monday night in Toronto at 8 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama