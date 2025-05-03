Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube drops hilarious 4-word reaction as Blues force Game 7 vs Jets

Craig Berube has shared his take on his former team, St. Louis Blues, staying alive in the playoffs with a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. The win ties the series 3-3 and forces a Game 7. The Blues scored four goals in just over five minutes during the second period. That stretch made the difference in the game.
Connor Hellebuyck was pulled again after allowing five goals on 23 shots. It was the third time he was taken out during a game in St. Louis. Eric Comrie came in to start the third period.
Cam Fowler said the team played fast and focused on creating chances. He credited their success to pressure and effort around the net.
"We try to create as much chaos as we can offensively," he said via NHL.com, crediting the team's effort.
The Blues have now won 15 straight games at home, including regular season and playoffs. Philip Broberg and Alexey Toropchenko each scored a goal and an assist in the win. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for St. Louis. Cole Perfetti and Nino Niederreiter scored for Winnipeg Jets.
After the game, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube was asked about his former team’s performance. He smiled and gave a short response:
“I taught ’em well.”
Craig Berube coached the Blues for five seasons and led them to a Stanley Cup win in 2019.
Blues coach Jim Montgomery was pleased with his team’s physicality and speed.
“We utilized our speed and our physicality,” Montgomery said. “I thought we were able to be physical down low, we were able to skate with some speed through the neutral zone and we were really committed to getting to the netfront again. "
Game 7 will be played in Winnipeg on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.
Craig Berube confirms Scott Laughton healthy ahead of Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 1
Scott Laughton is healthy after taking a hard shot late in the Maple Leafs’ series win over Ottawa. Coach Craig Berube confirmed there are no injury concerns. Laughton did not take part in Saturday’s optional skate, but Berube said:
"He's all good."
Laughton had two assists in six games during the first round. He was traded to Toronto from the Philadelphia Flyers at the deadline. Since joining the Leafs, he has scored two goals and added two assists in 20 games.
Before the trade, Laughton played 60 games with the Flyers, recording 11 goals and 16 assists. He spent 12 seasons with Philadelphia after being drafted 20th overall in 2012.
The Maple Leafs will face the Florida Panthers in the second round. Game 1 is on Monday night in Toronto at 8 p.m. ET.
