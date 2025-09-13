Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube gets 100% honest on contract-year pressure impacting Mitch Marner's play with Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube spoke about Mitch Marner on Wednesday. Throughout last season, Marner was eligible to sign an extension and constant negotiations took place between his agent and Leafs general manager Brad Treliving. It included the Carolina Hurricanes trade rumor near the 2025 trade deadline.During his appearance on 100% Hockey With Millard &amp; Shannon, Berube was asked if contract-year pressure affected Marner’s play. Berube said he did not see it weigh on him much.&quot;No, I didn't see it weighing on Mitch throughout the season,&quot; Berube said. &quot;I thought he handled everything extremely well throughout the year. You know.&quot;But around the trade deadline, Berube did notice a small dip in Marner's performance.&quot;I think the deadline, trade deadline, I saw a little bit of his game maybe drop off a little bit,&quot; Berube said. &quot;you know, towards that, or after that for a little bit. But other than that, I thought that I didn't see it weighing on him throughout the season at all.&quot;Marner had a career-high 102 points last season. He scored 27 goals and recorded 75 assists in 81 games. Later, he added 13 points in 13 playoff games. With Toronto, he had 741 points in 657 career games and 63 points across 70 playoff appearances.Berube praised Marner’s habits and energy during their one season together and mentioned that Marner was low-maintenance for a coach.&quot;People may not realize this, but he was a very low maintenance for me as a coach,&quot; Berube said. &quot;You know, felt like I had to go and talk to him about a lot of different things.&quot;He played, played really well for us. His practice habits were excellent, energy was excellent all the time, practice games, you know. So he was very low maintenance.&quot;Berube never needed to worry about Marner’s effort, and he was pleased with how Marner played for Toronto.Mitch Marner wants to win Stanley Cup in VegasOn July 1, the Maple Leafs traded Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights. Before the trade, he signed an eight-year, $96 million deal with Toronto. The move ended Marner’s nine-year run in Toronto.Marner said joining Vegas was the right choice, as he wanted to be on a team built to win.&quot;That’s the whole goal of why we do this,&quot; Marner said, via NHL.com. &quot;You want to hoist that Stanley Cup, and this team has shown that they can do it. I’m lucky enough to now hopefully bring in another piece.&quot;This team since it’s entered the League has really pushed the boundaries to be that winning team, that’s where I want to be.”In Vegas, Marner will play on the top line with forward Jack Eichel. Vegas has won the Stanley Cup in 2023, and with Marner in the lineup, the goal is to win another championship soon.