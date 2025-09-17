Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube gets 100% honest about Nick Robertson's situation after long-drawn trade saga

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube spoke openly about Nick Robertson and his future with the team. Robertson, who requested a trade in July 2024, has been surrounded by rumors for over a year. However, Berube made it clear that he is still part of the Leafs.“Nicky is a hard worker who puts the puck in the net. He's definitely a part of this team and we'll see where he fits,” Berube said on Wednesday, via NHL insider Arun Srinivasan.Berube added that player roles can change, and it is not yet certain where Robertson will play.&quot;I can't tell you exactly where he's going to play and I can't tell you where a lot of guys are going to play,&quot; Berube said. &quot;We're glad he's here.”Last year was a challenging time for Robertson. He told the Maple Leafs he wanted to be traded in July, but he signed a one-year $875,000 contract to return to the team in September.“I know that I’ve showcased, and that obviously, in order to be showcased, you have to be somewhat put in a position to succeed,” Robertson said in September 2024, via Leafs Nation.Robertson signed a new one-year deal worth $1.825 million for the 2025-26 season in August. It ended arbitration talks and kept him in Toronto as a restricted free agent.Over five NHL seasons, all with the Maple Leafs, he has played 156 regular-season games, recording 32 goals and 24 assists. He scored 15 goals and had seven assists in 69 games in 2024-25. Robertson has not yet made a mark in the playoffs but is seen as a forward with room to grow.Toronto general manager Brad Treliving has also expressed confidence in Robertson.“We look at Nick as an excellent player, and there's great opportunity for Nick here, and we need him to be a good player for us,” Treliving said in February, via Sportsnet.This season will show if Robertson can use his skills and work to earn a bigger role with the Maple Leafs.Elliotte Friedman discusses Nick Robertson’s role and trade possibilities in TorontoNHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke in August about trade rumors around Nick Robertson, even after his new contract. Friedman said his name has come up in talks, especially with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where former Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas works.“You know Nick Robertson,” Friedman said, via the &quot;32 Thoughts&quot; podcast. “I had a couple of people ask me about the possibility of Nick Robertson in Pittsburgh, just because, obviously, Kyle Dubas knows them.”Friedman added that the Maple Leafs have a crowded forward group and may need to make roster changes before the season starts. However, Leafs Nation's Arun Srinivasan called Robertson’s deal a win-win. It gave the team cost certainty while letting him compete for his spot and improve his trade value.