Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube hints at potential lineup changes ahead of NHL preseason

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube addressed possible lineup changes heading into the NHL preseason.

In an interview published on September 9 in The Athletic, Jonas Siegel discussed various matters with the Maple Leafs’ second-year coach. Among them, potential lineup changes came up during the conversation.

One crucial lineup change involves moving up William Nylander to the top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. Berube had this to say about possible changes:

“That’s a good question, because you can always think you can throw Willy up there. But I think that adding Joshua, Roy and Maccelli gives us more balance and maybe we’re just a little deeper four-line team.”

Berube focused on keeping Nylander with John Tavares, given their chemistry. He added:

“And keeping Willy with (John Tavares), I really like that pair too. So, I don’t mind a balance, to be honest with you."

Craig Berube’s goal is to roll out three to four lines consistently throughout the season. That was the overarching goal in acquiring Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua, and Nic Roy this offseason. The additions would allow the Maple Leafs to ice and much deeper lineup.

Berube is adamant about not attempting to replace Mitch Marner in Toronto’s lineup. While Marner’s departure left a hole in the top line, the aim is to build a different identity, not just plug someone else into Marner’s old spot.

Craig Berube planning to keep Matthews, Knies together in Maple Leafs lineup

Another key issue Craig Berube discussed was the intention to keep Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies together. The duo showed good chemistry last season. As such, Berube doesn’t plan to deviate from that approach this season.

Berube stated:

“I think Auston and (Knies) have been a good pair here, all of last year. I thought they worked really well together. I think it’s a good combination there.”

The combination of size and skill between Matthews and Knies bodes well for the Leafs’ lineup. But Berube didn’t commit to naming a single player to join Toronto’s top duo. Berube instead hinted that various players could get a look at camp.

He added:

“And I’ve always worked in pairs more than lines. So I think Knies and Matthews are a good pair and it might be popping guys in and out of there in different situations sometimes. We gotta test it out in camp and see where we’re at."

It's worth pointing out that Craig Berube’s non-committal attitude should not be of concern for Maple Leafs’ fans. Instead, fans should look forward to seeing the various combinations Berube could come up with during training and potentially once the season begins.

