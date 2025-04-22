Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube makes honest admission ahead of Game 2 Battle of Ontario - "There's some hatred for sure"

Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs couldn't have drawn up a better start to their first-round series with the Ottawa Senators. The Maple Leafs crushed the Senators 6-2 on Sunday night, grabbing a 1-0 series lead in the Battle of Ontario.

Star players Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares factored in all over the scoresheet, taking advantage of Ottawa's undisciplined play. Toronto's power play went 3-6 on the night, with two of those coming in the second period to open up the game in their favor.

Game 1 was very chippy and physical, as to be expected. However, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube knows the Senators are going to push back even harder in Game 2 and that the calls might not go their way this time around.

Berube spoke about the rivalry and what he expects to see from Ottawa during his pregame media availability. Leafs reporter Lance Hornby shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"We'll get a good push from the Senators. They're going to be better. We might not get all the power plays we had last game. The start is crucial," Berube said.

"I didn't understand it at first. But there's some hatred there for sure. I enjoy it," Berube added.

Game 1 saw 86 combined hits and 56 combined penalty minutes between the bitter rivals. It's safe to expect more of the same in Game 2.

Craig Berube is happy with his team's mentality heading into Game 2

Craig Believe believes the Maple Leafs are locked in and ready to take a 2-0 series lead on Tuesday night.

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun shared more of Berube's comments on X.

"I think we’re in a good spot. I liked our attitude yesterday in practice, pretty business-like, ready to go. It’s one game. What I see is we’ve moved on from it, and we're ready for Game 2. That's the biggest thing. That was Game 1, throw it out," Berube said.

Craig Berube made one change to his lineup at Monday's practice, swapping forwards Max Domi and Pontus Holmberg. Domi will center the third line, while Holmberg moves up into the second line left wing role alongside John Tavares and William Nylander.

The Maple Leafs and Senators will be back in action for Game 2 of the Battle of Ontario on Tuesday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Scotiabank Arena.

