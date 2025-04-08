Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube reveals Toronto’s readiness level for playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said his team was close to being playoff-ready in a media session ahead of Tuesday’s game. The Maple Leafs will face off against Atlantic Division rivals, the Florida Panthers, for the fourth time this season.

“I think they are close,” Berube said (Timestamp: 11:14). “We have been playing meaningful games for quite some time now. Going into tonight, it is another meaningful game, and the next day. Those are important games going into the playoffs.”

The Maple Leafs are leading their division with 98 points from 76 games. They are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and will be looking to end the regular season on a strong note. They could clinch home ice on Tuesday if they beat the Panthers in regulation.

Berube also talked about the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 victory over the Panthers on April 2.

“Putting pucks in behind them, getting pucks out of your zone," Berube said (Timestamp: 10:45). "Those little things are crucial, and we did a real good job of it for all the game. We got a couple good opportunities in the third period and capitalized on them.”

The Maple Leafs had clinched a Stanley Cup playoff berth during their recent win against the Panthers. Forward Mitch Marner, who scored the game-winner on the night, said the game was tough.

“It’s great (to clinch),” Marner said via NHL.com. "Obviously, that’s the goal at the start of the year, so that’s great but we have to finish out these games though. Still a lot on the line."

The Panthers are on a five-game skid and have been struggling with injuries to key players. However, their fans got some good news, with the team announcing the return of talismanic captain Aleksander Barkov after a three-game absence, as well as forward Sam Reinhart and defenseman Gustav Forsling.

Did Maple Leafs' coach Craig Berube’s f-bomb-fuelled rant affect the team?

Two weeks ago, Craig Berube had laid into the Toronto Maple Leafs players during morning practice on March 25 after the team’s shock 5-2 defeat to the bottom-dwelling Nashville Predators. He also opened up to reporters about his actions after practice.

"Execution. That is all. I didn’t like the execution," Berube said per Maple Leafs Hot Stove. "The passing wasn’t very sharp. It got better, but it is just the mindset coming in. After day off, sometimes, it’s a little sleepy, and the execution is not good."

Berube's outburst seemed to have a positive effect; the Maple Leafs defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 7-2 in their next game and haven’t lost a game in regulation since.

