Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube sends clear message ahead of crucial Game 6 against Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing a crucial Game 6 against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. With the Leafs up 3-2 in the series, Craig Berube sent a clear message to his team.

The coach spoke about Toronto's mood heading into the key matchup.

"Business-like, let’s go!" Berube said, via TSN. "Ready to go. We're ready to go. Business! Let’s go!"

Berube has made it clear that pressure is not only on stars like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander.

“It’s on everybody on the team,” Berube said on Thursday, via the New York Times. “All I hear around here is, ‘Core, core, core. Core Four.’ But it’s on everybody on the team. We are a team. It is on the whole team, not just four guys.”

Berube has made some lineup changes, as Max Pacioretty has been moved to the second line with Tavares and Nylander. The line has struggled, but Berube hopes Pacioretty’s size and skill will help stabilize it. Pontus Holmberg will also move to center on the third line to improve the defensive play.

The Maple Leafs have relied on their power-play to win, but it hasn’t been effective in the last two games. They’ve failed to score on all seven power-play opportunities in Games 4 (Saturday) and 5 (Tuesday). Toronto will need to find a way to regain confidence with the extra man if it wants to finish the series.

Another concern is Anthony Stolarz’s play. After a strong start, his performance has dropped. If Stolarz can get back to his best, it could make a big difference. Berube seems to trust him and has decided to stick with Stolarz in Game 6.

Andrew Brewer reflected on Maple Leafs' loss to Senators

After Toronto was shut out 4-0 by the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 on Tuesday, former Maple Leafs assistant coach Andrew Brewer shared his perspective. He said that the crowd at Scotiabank Arena was quiet, and the players didn’t bring a lot of energy.

"I think what I saw in my experience in Toronto, same thing," Brewer said on Wednesday, via 'First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacov.' "Saw last night, a lead night crowd at Scotiabank Arena is very, very quiet. Those guys don't bring a lot of energy themselves."

Toronto started the game well but couldn’t score. Ottawa’s goalie, Linus Ullmark, made a big save on John Tavares early in the game, keeping the Senators ahead. Brewer noticed the Leafs were nervous and were putting too much pressure on themselves.

