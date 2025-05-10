Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube gave a mixed review of goaltender Joseph Woll's performance in Game 3's 5-4 OT loss against the Florida Panthers.

The defeat trims the Leafs’ series lead to 2-1 in the second-round matchup.

The Maple Leafs got goals from John Tavares (two), Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly. Joseph Woll stopped 32 shots in the contest.

Berube praised Woll's overall play but criticized one of the goals he allowed.

"I thought he was really good. I don’t love the fourth goal, but other than that, I thought he was solid," Berube said postgame.

Woll got the second start after normal starter Anthony Stolarz suffered an injury in Game 1. He has a 3.99 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage in three playoff appearances.

Berube added on the need for consistency in his team's performance.

"Just in terms of playing our game for the whole 60 minutes… We had a good first, I thought, and when we came out in the second, we had to be direct with what we do. In the third, we got back to playing our game," Berube said.

Berube further noted that they were applying pressure on the Panthers and doing a good job of getting the puck in deep to generate offense, but he stressed the need to keep playing the same way.

“In overtime, we had our opportunities. We had offensive zone time and were doing things. It is a bounce. That is what happens in overtime, a lot of the time," he added.

The Panthers got goals from Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Carter Verhaeghe, Jonah Gadjovich and Brad Marchand. Sergei Bobrovsky had 27 saves.

Game Recap: Leafs suffer 5-4 OT loss against Panthers

Knies scored on a rebound after Auston Matthews deflected Marner's shot, just 23 seconds in to record the fastest playoff goal since 1962 in Toronto.

Tavares made it 2-0 minutes later with a wraparound goal. Barkov cut the lead to 2-1 after a Toronto turnover. Tavares added a power-play goal early in the second to make it 3-1, but Reinhart and Verhaeghe scored back-to-back to tie it 3-3.

Gadjovich then gave Florida its first lead, 4-3. Rielly tied it again in the third, but Marchand ended it at 15:27 of overtime, giving the Panthers a 5-4 win in Game 3.

Game 4 of the series takes place at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday as the Panthers look to tie the series.

