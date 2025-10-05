Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube shared his thoughts on Easton Cowan’s NHL readiness ahead of opening night. The Maple Leafs begin their season Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena.

After Saturday’s 6-5 preseason OT loss to the Detroit Red Wings, Berube said that Cowan has shown that he’s ready:

“I think he is. We got decisions to make, but I think he showed us enough that he is ready. I mean, he's got a motor on him. ... Like, he's just constant work & he's got a high IQ. I like him a lot.”

On Cowan’s performance against Detroit, Berube noted that he did many good things but tried to do too much at times.

“He is trying to do things that he is good at. He did a lot of good things, like everybody on the team, I thought the effort was really good tonight," Berube said.

Cedric Pare, Michael Pezzetta, Alexander Nylander, Logan Shaw and Nicholas Robertson scored for Toronto. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard scored twice, while Patrick Kane added one for Detroit.

John Gibson made 20 saves. James Reimer allowed four goals on 28 shots, while Dennis Hildeby stopped 12 in relief.

Maple Leafs fall 6-5 in OT to Red Wings

Detroit struck first at 11:08 of the first period when Michael Brandsegg-Nygård finished a cross-crease pass from J.T. Compher. Maple Leafs responded in the same period with Logan Shaw’s rebound tying it 1-1, followed by Nicholas Robertson's shorthanded goal to make it 2-1.

Patrick Kane tied it 2-2 early in the second before Detroit added two quick goals to take a 4-2 lead. Brandsegg-Nygård scored again on the power play in the third to make it 4-3 before Cedric Pare restored Toronto’s two-goal lead at 5-3.

Kane set up Dylan Larkin for a power-play goal to cut it to 5-4. Albert Johansson tied it 5-5 with 31 seconds left in regulation after Detroit had pulled their goalie.

In overtime, Larkin scored his second power-play goal of the night at 3:23 to give Detroit a 6-5 win. Berube said after the victory:

“Hard-working game by our guys. We were in control of the game, and then we took the penalties. That is a pretty talented power play over there. It’s our own fault for taking the penalties. We have to be more disciplined in those situations. We let them back in the game."

The Red Wings again face the Montreal Canadiens when they open the season on Thursday night.

