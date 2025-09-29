  • home icon
  • NHL Trade Rumors: $1.35B franchise among Western Conference teams eyeing Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 29, 2025 16:37 GMT
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Western Conference teams have shown interest in Nick Robertson per insider (image credit: IMAGN)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is in the middle of trade rumors again. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal worth $1.825 million on Aug. 2. It was his second one-year extension with the Leafs after finishing his rookie contract in 2024.

NHL insider Cam Robinson said Western Conference teams are showing interest, including the San Jose Sharks, valued at $1.35 billion by Forbes in 2024.

"Nick Robertson remains a name to watch on the trade front. Hearing multiple Western Conference teams have shown interest in the Leafs winger, including San Jose," Robinson tweeted on Monday.
Robertson has been linked to possible trades for more than a year, but for now, he is staying in Toronto. He recorded 15 goals and seven assists in 69 games last season, adding a goal and an assist in three playoff games. Robertson has 56 points in 156 career NHL games, and has two goals and one assist in 13 playoff appearances.

Robertson asked for a trade in July 2024 but returned to Toronto on a one-year deal. He signed another short deal this summer, avoiding arbitration. However, with a depth of offensive players, his role with the Maple Leafs is unclear.

Despite this uncertainty, Toronto coach Craig Berube said Robertson is a hard worker and he will see where he fits this season.

“Nicky is a hard worker who puts the puck in the net," Berube said on Wednesday. "He's definitely a part of this team and we'll see where he fits. I can't tell you exactly where he's going to play and I can't tell you where a lot of guys are going to play. We're glad he's here.”
Friedman spoke about Nick Robertson’s future

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about Nick Robertson’s future with Toronto in August. Despite Robertson's new contract, Friedman highlighted that the Leafs have a lot of forwards and may need to move players.

"You know, the Maple Leafs have to clear some bodies there. They've got a lot of them," Friedman wrote on Aug. 4, via "32 Thoughts." "I mean, I definitely think that the Maple Leafs have work to do here. And I don't know what their timeline is, but nobody expects them not to do things before puck drops, that's for sure."

The Maple Leafs will open the season against Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 8 at home.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
