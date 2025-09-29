NHL Trade Rumors: $1.35B franchise among Western Conference teams eyeing Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is in the middle of trade rumors again. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal worth $1.825 million on Aug. 2. It was his second one-year extension with the Leafs after finishing his rookie contract in 2024.NHL insider Cam Robinson said Western Conference teams are showing interest, including the San Jose Sharks, valued at $1.35 billion by Forbes in 2024.&quot;Nick Robertson remains a name to watch on the trade front. Hearing multiple Western Conference teams have shown interest in the Leafs winger, including San Jose,&quot; Robinson tweeted on Monday.Robertson has been linked to possible trades for more than a year, but for now, he is staying in Toronto. He recorded 15 goals and seven assists in 69 games last season, adding a goal and an assist in three playoff games. Robertson has 56 points in 156 career NHL games, and has two goals and one assist in 13 playoff appearances.Robertson asked for a trade in July 2024 but returned to Toronto on a one-year deal. He signed another short deal this summer, avoiding arbitration. However, with a depth of offensive players, his role with the Maple Leafs is unclear.Despite this uncertainty, Toronto coach Craig Berube said Robertson is a hard worker and he will see where he fits this season.“Nicky is a hard worker who puts the puck in the net,&quot; Berube said on Wednesday. &quot;He's definitely a part of this team and we'll see where he fits. I can't tell you exactly where he's going to play and I can't tell you where a lot of guys are going to play. We're glad he's here.”Friedman spoke about Nick Robertson’s futureNHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about Nick Robertson’s future with Toronto in August. Despite Robertson's new contract, Friedman highlighted that the Leafs have a lot of forwards and may need to move players.&quot;You know, the Maple Leafs have to clear some bodies there. They've got a lot of them,&quot; Friedman wrote on Aug. 4, via &quot;32 Thoughts.&quot; &quot;I mean, I definitely think that the Maple Leafs have work to do here. And I don't know what their timeline is, but nobody expects them not to do things before puck drops, that's for sure.&quot;The Maple Leafs will open the season against Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 8 at home.