Maple Leafs injury update: HC Craig Berube provides latest on Matthew Knies and John Tavares’ availability against Oilers

TSN hockey analyst Mark Masters shared an update about the availability of Toronto Maple Leafs duo John Tavares and Matthew Knies. On Saturday morning, the reporter took X (formerly Twitter) to share that the two players are expected to return to the lineup for the game against the Edmonton Oilers.

“Craig Berube confirms that John Tavares and Matthew Knies will return to the Leafs lineup tonight in Edmonton,” Masters posted.

Tavares and Knies were almost sure to make the roster after joining their teammates for practice on Friday. Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube was cautiously optimistic about the two.

He told reporters after the skate that the team would assess their fitness on the game day.

“They seem good today. Full practice felt good, so good chance. But we'll see,” Berube said.

Toronto will look forward to the return of both Tavares, who has missed six games due to a lower-body injury, and Knies, who picked up a knock against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 22.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews also spoke to the media on Friday and expressed happiness about Tavares and Knies returning.

“They'd be huge; they looked good in practice today,” Matthews said. “I don't know what the status is, but obviously it's two guys that play significant roles on our team, so, it would be great.”

Craig Berube looking for John Tavares, Matthew Knies to boost Maple Leafs' offense

Toronto Maple Leafs forwards John Tavares (91) and Matthew Knies (23) during an NHL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube aims for his players to improve the team’s attacking game against the Oilers on Saturday. The Leafs have only scored one goal in their last three games, highlighting their weak offense.

Speaking to the media after Wednesday’s 1-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild, Berube pointed to the team’s inability to score as one of their main weaknesses on the night.

“We had a lot of shot attempts and they blocked a lot of shots so in the end we have to do a better job of getting those through,” Berube said.

If they return, Tavares and Knies are expected to bolster the Maple Leafs’ offense and power-play unit, which experts say is sorely needed. Former Toronto player and TSN analyst Mike Johnson also mentioned the team’s misfiring offense on “First Up with Korolnek and Colaiacovo.”

“They don’t score,” Johnson said.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are suffering from a dip in performance. They are on a three-game skid and have lost six of their last nine games.

