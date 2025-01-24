Maple Leafs lineup: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Ottawa Senators| Jan. 25, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs travel to Ottawa for an all-Canadian matchup with the Senators on Saturday night at the Canadian Tire Centre. Toronto (30-17-2) is coming off a down game on Wednesday where they lost 5-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets, while Ottawa (24-20-4) has been shut out in their last two games by the Rangers and Bruins.

The Maple Leafs have been somewhat up and down recently. Despite that, they remain atop the Atlantic division with 62 points, three ahead of the Florida Panthers (59 points). Ottawa is in the thick of the playoff race as they sit with 52 points, one out of a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

The injured list is quite lengthy for the Leafs. John Tavares (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (knee), and Max Pacioretty (upper body) are all on injured reserve and remain out of the lineup. Meanwhile, Connor Dewar (upper body) is day-to-day and questionable for Saturday night's game.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner

Line 2. LW Bobby McMann - C Pontus Holmberg - RW William Nylander

Line 3. LW Max Domi - C Fraser Minten - RW Nick Robertson

Line 4. LW Steven Lorentz - C David Kampf - RW Ryan Reaves

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Morgan Rielly - RD Jake McCabe

Pair 2. LD Oliver Ekman-Larsson - RD Chris Tanev

Pair 1. LD Simon Benoit - RD Connor Timmins

Goalies:

Starter - Joseph Woll

Backup - Matt Murray

Power Play:

First Unit - Matthew Knies, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Bobby McMann, Auston Matthews

Second Unit - Nick Robertson, Max Domi, Fraser Minten, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev

Second Unit - David Kampf, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Connor Timmins

Odds for Maple Leafs vs. Senators and Toronto's upcoming schedule

Saturday night's matchup between the Maple Leafs and Senators has opened up as a pick 'em.

On Odds Shark, the Leafs open at -111, while the Senators are likewise at -111. If these betting lines hold until the puck drops, a $111 bet on either the Leafs or Sens would net $100.

Saturday's game is the end of the week for Toronto. They'll have a lighter schedule next week as they don't return to action until Wednesday night when they host the Minnesota Wild. The Maple Leafs will then begin a Western Canadian road trip against the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday night.

