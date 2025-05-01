Maple Leafs' Max Domi, girlfriend Estelle pen loving birthday messages for their furry friend Orion

Leafs forward Max Domi and his girlfriend Estelle Phillips celebrated their pet Labrador Retriever, Orion, on Wednesday. Both Domi and Phillips shared separate birthday messages for their beloved furry friend.
Max Domi reposted an adorable picture of Orion from an Instagram account titled after their pet. In the caption, he wrote:
“Happy birthday to my best buddy. 🐐❤️”
Estelle Phillips shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram account, featuring a couple of clicks of the couple with Orion in the middle.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our baby boy Orion🐕💖🥳💕💝 1️⃣2️⃣!!! we loveeeeeee youuuuuuu,” she wrote in the caption.
In the pictures, Max and Estelle were all smiles as they posed with their beloved dog. Max wore a green beanie and a light-green hoodie and Estelle donned a striped blue sweatshirt with jeans.
Max Domi’s family linked up with Tom Brady at David Beckham’s birthday party
Earlier last month, Max Domi reacted with a special Instagram story after NFL legend Tom Brady tagged him in an Instagram post. Domi reposted a photo from Brady’s Instagram story and added three ‘laughing while crying’ emojis.
The image Brady shared featured himself with Max’s father Tie Domi, Tie’s wife Heather, billionaire Jeffrey Soffer and Soffer’s wife Colleen.
“Hanging with the biggest boss in Vegas, and @max’s dad,” read Brady’s caption.
The group was attending a pre-50th birthday party for soccer legend David Beckham in Miami. All of the men were dressed in black-tie outfits.
“The backup goalies for @intermiamicf (ok the backups to the backups),” Tom Brady captioned the post, joking about their group picture.
Brady also posted photos with other celebrities at the event, including Shaquille O’Neal and David Beckham.
Some people initially thought Heather Domi was Brady’s date, but it was later confirmed that she attended the event with her husband Tie Domi. The event took place on March 30, over a month before Beckham’s actual birthday on May 2.
The soccer legend clarified this in a separate Instagram post.
“So I thought I'd start celebrating slightly early, such a special night in Miami. So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with,” David Beckham captioned the post and tagging his family.
Beckham later posted more photos from the celebration on his Instagram.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama