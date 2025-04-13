  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Max Domi
  • Maple Leafs' Max Domi, Habs' Kaiden Guhle trade vicious blows in spirited tilt in retaliation for hit on John Tavares

Maple Leafs' Max Domi, Habs' Kaiden Guhle trade vicious blows in spirited tilt in retaliation for hit on John Tavares

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Apr 13, 2025 03:43 GMT
Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs' Max Domi, Habs' Kaiden Guhle trade vicious blows in spirited tilt in retaliation for hit on John Tavares - Source: Imagn

Toronto Maple Leafs center Max Domi and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle headlined a spirited bout, trading vicious blows during the second period of Saturday night’s Leafs-Habs game at Scotiabank Arena.

Ad

Domi and Guhle each landed several haymakers before falling to the ice. After a brief wrestling match on the ice, officials stepped in to separate the two. Here’s a look at the fireworks:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The hit stemmed from Domi's retaliation to Guhle’s thunderous hit on Leafs veteran forward John Tavares. Here's a look at the hit:

Ad

The open ice hit on Tavares drew an immediate reaction from Max Domi, who didn’t hesitate to take on Guhle.

Both players received five-minute majors for fighting, while Domi was assessed an additional two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Max Domi and Toronto Maple Leafs get the best of Canadiens

Max Domi and the Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out a thrilling 1-0 win in overtime against the Canadiens. Toronto dominated the shot count, outshooting Montreal 35-15, but the Habs hung tough and forced the game to overtime.

Ad
Ad

The Leafs were unable to solve goaltender Jakub Dobes in regulation, sending the game to 3-on-3 overtime.

In overtime, Mitch Marner played the hero, scoring his 26th goal of the season just 36 seconds in.

Here's a look at the goal:

Ad

The play started with a huge save by Anthony Stolarz on Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. That stop allowed the Maple Leafs to transition the other way. Three forwards joined the rush, with William Nylander dishing the puck to Mitch Marner for the game-winner.

For Marner, the goal marked his 98th point of the season. It moved him one step closer to his first 100-point campaign, after coming close on two previous occasions.

Ad

With the win, the Maple Leafs have opened a four-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers atop the Atlantic Division.

The Leafs will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday evening at PNC Arena. It will be the second game of a back-to-back as the regular season winds down. A win on Sunday would clinch the Atlantic Division title for the Leafs.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications