Maple Leafs' Max Domi, Habs' Kaiden Guhle trade vicious blows in spirited tilt in retaliation for hit on John Tavares

Toronto Maple Leafs center Max Domi and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle headlined a spirited bout, trading vicious blows during the second period of Saturday night’s Leafs-Habs game at Scotiabank Arena.

Domi and Guhle each landed several haymakers before falling to the ice. After a brief wrestling match on the ice, officials stepped in to separate the two. Here’s a look at the fireworks:

The hit stemmed from Domi's retaliation to Guhle’s thunderous hit on Leafs veteran forward John Tavares. Here's a look at the hit:

The open ice hit on Tavares drew an immediate reaction from Max Domi, who didn’t hesitate to take on Guhle.

Both players received five-minute majors for fighting, while Domi was assessed an additional two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Max Domi and Toronto Maple Leafs get the best of Canadiens

Max Domi and the Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out a thrilling 1-0 win in overtime against the Canadiens. Toronto dominated the shot count, outshooting Montreal 35-15, but the Habs hung tough and forced the game to overtime.

The Leafs were unable to solve goaltender Jakub Dobes in regulation, sending the game to 3-on-3 overtime.

In overtime, Mitch Marner played the hero, scoring his 26th goal of the season just 36 seconds in.

Here's a look at the goal:

The play started with a huge save by Anthony Stolarz on Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. That stop allowed the Maple Leafs to transition the other way. Three forwards joined the rush, with William Nylander dishing the puck to Mitch Marner for the game-winner.

For Marner, the goal marked his 98th point of the season. It moved him one step closer to his first 100-point campaign, after coming close on two previous occasions.

With the win, the Maple Leafs have opened a four-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers atop the Atlantic Division.

The Leafs will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday evening at PNC Arena. It will be the second game of a back-to-back as the regular season winds down. A win on Sunday would clinch the Atlantic Division title for the Leafs.

