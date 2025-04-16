Maple Leafs' Max Domi reacts to Auston Matthews’ 400th NHL goal milestone and Mitch Marner’s career-first 100-point season

Leafs superstars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner hit major milestones on Tuesday night in a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Captain Matthews reached the 400-goal mark in his NHL career with a goal and an assist, while Marner notched his 100th point of the season with a goal.

Ad

Leafs forward Max Domi was just as happy for his teammates’ achievements and made sure to express his excitement after the game. He reposted a poster from the NHL’s official Instagram celebrating the special milestone on his Instagram stories.

“💯💯💯💯,” he wrote in the caption, followed by a locked emoji.

via Instagram /@max

Domi also shared a locker room selfie with Mitch Marner after the game on his stories where the two can be seen celebrating. In the caption, he wrote:

Ad

Trending

“Congrats my brother. 100,” and tagged Marner on the post.

via Instagram /@max

The Leafs opened the scoring early in the first period when Auston Matthews scored on a quick shot in front of the net. In the second period, William Nylander doubled the lead as he broke through the Sabres defense and fired a clean shot past the goalie.

Ad

Later in the second, Matthew Knies scored on a rebound chance in tight while Mraner finished it off in the third, scoring on a fast rush to make it 4-0. With the victory, Toronto officially finished first in the ATlantic Division. They will face the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the playoffs in the first playoff meeting between the rivals since 2004.

Mitch Marner wanted to set up Auston Matthews’ Leafs milestone first

During the post-game interview, Mitch Marner admitted that hitting the 100-point mark was a special achievement for him. He was also quick to give credit to his teammates as he explained that moments like these don’t happen in isolation.

Ad

Marner then opened up about the setup on the play where he got his 100th point. He mentioned that when they had a 2-on-1, his first thought was actually to set Matthews up for his own 400-goal milestone, but when the puck bounced back, his captain made a great pass across for Marner to finish it off.

“I knew his next goal was 400 of course. We get a 2-on-1 there and all I didn't even think about shooting that puck at all. So um try to get it over to him he got a quick shot off it almost went in. Then you know what an unbelievable pass from him to hit me back door and luckily I was able to finish it off,” he said.

He mentioned that he was thankful for the unselfish play and happy to convert it. Marner also said how overwhelmed he was by the excitement from his teammates when he hit that mark and that their reactions meant a lot to him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama