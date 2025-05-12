Maple Leafs' Max Domi slams Sasha Barkov into boards from behind, massive scrum ensues [WATCH]

Pandemonium broke loose at the end of Game 4 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers on Sunday night.

In the dying seconds of the third period, Leafs’ forward Max Domi ran Panthers’ captain Aleksander Barkov into the boards with a thunderous hit from behind. The dangerous check led to an immediate response from the Panthers’ players on the ice, leading to an all-out scrum.

Here’s a look at the outrageous action:

The players on the ice went at one another as the clock had already expired. Some even dropped the gloves as they exchanged pleasantries following the hit on Barkov.

The Panthers’ captain seemed fine as he got up on his own during the brouhaha. However, it remains to be seen if he sustained any injuries during the play.

As for Domi, he was assessed a five-minute major despite the clock already expiring. Panthers’ players Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad received game misconducts for fighting.

The NHL could look into Domi’s hit on Barkov to determine if supplemental discipline is warranted.

Domi, Maple Leafs lose Game 4 as Panthers even series

The Florida Panthers got a huge win in Game 4 to even the series at two games apiece - Source: Imagn

As for the game itself, the Florida Panthers pulled out a 2-0 shutout win in Game 4, evening their second-round series at two games apiece.

The Panthers got goals from Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett to ice the win. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves for his first shutout of this postseason.

With the series now tied, the action will shift back to Toronto for Game 5 on Wednesday night. Thus far, the home team has won both games. The Maple Leafs won Games 1 and 2 at Scotiabank Arena, with the Panthers taking Games 3 and 4 at Amerant Bank Arena.

If that trend continues, the Leafs will have Games 5 and 7 at home, potentially utilizing their home-ice advantage to get past the defending Stanley Cup champs.

The Maple Leafs will be looking to get their offense back on track after suffering their second shutout loss this postseason. The Ottawa Senators shut out the Maple Leafs 4-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series. However, Toronto bounced back to win Game 6 and close out the series.

The winner of Game 5 will take a crucial 3-2 series lead back to Florida with a chance to advance and face either the Carolina Hurricanes or the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Hurricanes lead their series against the Capitals 2-1 with Game 4 slated for Monday night at PNC Arena.

