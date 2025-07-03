After yet another disappointing playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs started their 2025 NHL free agency by breaking apart the 'Core Four' in a move which sent Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in an 8-year/$96 million sign-and-trade deal. In return, the Leafs acquired forward Nicolas Roy.

On the backend of Marner's not-so-shocking exit, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving was quick to re-sign forwards Matthew Knies (6-year/$46.5 million) and Steven Lorentz (3-year/$4.05 million).

TSN's hockey analysts Dave Feschuk and Aaron Korolnek floated the possibility of Toronto reuniting with 34-year-old forward Nazem Kadri. He was drafted by Maple Leafs as the 7th pick in 2009, and spent 10 seasons in Toronto before he was traded to the Avalanche in 2019.

Currently, Nazem Kadri is signed to a 7 year, $49,000,000 contract with the Calgary Flames, and would require a lot of incentive to pry free from Calgary. One of those incentives, according to Dave Feschuk, is Toronto's elite 20-year-old prospect Easton Cowan.

(4:32) "... this is not about waiting on 20-year-old Easton Cowan to become the player you hope he could become. We're past that, man. I'd have no problem with them trading one (more prospect) this year", said Feschuk.

Feschuk pointed out that the Leafs had another top-level prospect in Fraser Minten, who was acquired by the Boston Bruins during the NHL trade deadline in March, in a trade that sent defenseman Bradon Carlo to Toronto.

The seasoned sports columnist opines that the Toronto Maple Leafs should shift gears to a win-now mode, and give up their top-level prospect in an effort to acquire Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri.

Current Leafs GM Brad Treliving may be able to influence Nazem Kadri to reunite with the Leafs, given he was the architect of his current deal, back when was GM of the Flames in 2022.

Also read: NHL Trade Rumors: Insider David Pagnotta shoots down fairytale reunion involving Maple Leafs and $49M center

NHL X divided over potential Nazem Kadri to Maple Leafs trade move involving top propect

Hockey fans on X reacted to Dave Feschuk's idea of trading Easton Cowan to Flames, in exchange for Nazem Kadri.

Hockey guy @HkyGuy LINK No...such a horrible Contract!

michael burge @win4king LINK Not if the cost is Cowan or danford

Johnny Jambon @CanuckLand2112 LINK Leaf fans don't deserve it! You ran him out of town.

Stephen Simms @StephenSim14323 LINK Kadri's the type of player we need. But it's a no because of his age.

77_corbs @77_corby LINK Lmfao ok trade your best prospect for a 34 year old second line forward. Get lost

Since the start of 2025 NHL free agency, the Toronto Maple Leafs have added five players to their roster. Forwards Michael Pezzetta and Benoit-Olivier Groulx both signed two-year deals, in addition to Travis Boyd, who is signed on for one year.

To provide some depth to the blue line, Toronto signed Dakota Mermis to a two-year deal. To add further scoring depth, 20-year-old Vinni Lettieri was also had a one-year, $775,000 contract.

