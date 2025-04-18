Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton gets honest about much-awaited playoff 'Battle of Ontario'

Scott Laughton is ready for his first playoff "Battle of Ontario" as a Toronto Maple Leaf. The Leafs acquired Scott Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers for forward Nikita Grebenkin on March 7. They also sent a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL draft.

Laughton spoke to the media ahead of Game 1 against the Ottawa Senators.

"I watched the highlight pack yesterday," Laughton said. "I remember watching guys like Darcy Tucker, Shayne Corson & all those guys," Laughton said on Thursday, via TSN's Mark Masters. "That was kind of my era of hockey & I thought it was the best era of hockey. It was amazing, so really excited to get going."

Laughton joined Toronto late in the campaign and has played 20 regular-season games with the team. He has scored two goals and had two assists. His role was mostly in the bottom six, specifically on the fourth line.

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz will start Game 1. He’s on an eight-game win streak with three shutouts in his last four games. He is excited to represent Toronto in the playoffs.

“It’s gonna be a bloodbath. Gonna be a little bit of a war. So, we’ll be ready,” Stolarz said on Thursday, via Sportsnet. "They’re a hungry team. They haven’t made the playoffs in (eight) years here. I just think we have to continue to do what we’re doing right now. I think we feel good about our game.”

Stolarz also talked about home-ice advantage.

"It’s massive for us. You get that last change,” Stolarz said. “You get that Game 7 home ice.”

He added that the team feels good heading into the playoffs.

The Maple Leafs are coached by Craig Berube, who has Stanley Cup experience. They have not won the championship since 1967, and are hoping to win this season. Both teams have a lot to prove in this series, so fans could expect a tough and close battle.

Scott Laughton ends regular season strong with OT goal in Leafs' 4-3 win

Scott Laughton scored the overtime winner in the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 win over the Red Wings on Thursday. He scored 56 seconds into overtime by putting in a rebound from Dakota Mermis’ shot off the end boards. It was a good finish for Laughton, who had struggled since joining Toronto. He ended the regular season with a point in his last two games.

Laughton said it felt nice to end the season with a win.

“It was nice,” Laughton said after the game, via NHL.com. “To get out in overtime and end the season on a high note, I think, is big. We found a way to come back, scores a big one and we found a way. Now the real fun starts and it’s exciting to get some rest here and get prepared for a really good series.”

Toronto finished first in the Atlantic Division and will face the Ottawa Senators in the first round, with Game 1 set for Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.

