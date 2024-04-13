Maple Leafs' Sheldon Keefe hints at major potential line change for playoffs involving Auston Matthews

It seems like Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe is mulling over some serious line-up changes as the playoffs approach, and Auston Matthews is right in the mix.

In a recent statement, Keefe dropped a hint that Matthews and Max Domi might team up for the playoffs, calling it a "real thing." This got fans and analysts all excited because it could really amp up Matthews' killer offensive game.

"In describing his approach for the playoffs, Sheldon Keefe described pairing Matthews with Domi as a 'real thing.'"

The Toronto Maple Leafs, despite their solid position in the standings, have been facing challenges in recent games. A lapse in defensive consistency has been a concern, particularly highlighted in their last matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

While the offense has been on point, there've been some defensive slip-ups leading to more goals against them, which could really hurt their playoff chances. Keefe and the coaching crew are surely drilling the importance of tightening up defensively as the playoffs draw near.

But all eyes are still glued to Auston Matthews and his insane goal-scoring talents. Clocking in with a 13-game point streak and a league-topping 68 goals, Matthews is inching closer to the legendary 70-goal milestone.

While Auston Matthews' pursuit of individual milestones is captivating, Keefe's potential line change involving Max Domi adds another dimension to the Maple Leafs' playoff strategy.

Domi's recent surge in performance, marked by consecutive two-assist games, has been instrumental in supporting Matthews' offensive endeavors. Even though he's only getting about 14 minutes of ice time per game, Domi's been a big player for the team's offense, chipping in with nine goals and 38 assists so far this season.

However, Domi's availability for Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings remains uncertain. He missed practice due to undisclosed reasons and is currently considered questionable. Keefe acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Domi's status, indicating that a decision would likely be made closer to game time.

Devils secure 6-5 win over Leafs despite Auston Matthews' stellar performance

In a high-scoring game, the New Jersey Devils edged past the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5, with Jesper Bratt sealing the victory with his second goal. Auston Matthews, despite netting his NHL-leading 67th and 68th goals, expressed disappointment:

"A little sloppy at times...Didn’t seem like we were as dialed in as we should have been."

Bratt, contributing two goals and an assist, highlighted the team's effort:

"Showed how strong of a team effort we can put in."

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged the unusual nature of the game:

"Loose game, strange game. Not one that you love, but we’ll move on."

Auston Matthews, while delivering another stellar performance, emphasized the team's desire for a more controlled style:

"We don’t want to play this up-and-down, freewheeling (style)."

As the Maple Leafs prepare to face off against the Red Wings, the implications of Keefe's hinted line change and Matthews' pursuit of the 70-goal milestone loom large.